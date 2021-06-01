Premarket Movers Tuesday - Cloudera, AMC, Nio

Stock futures pointed to a higher start for Wall Street Tuesday and commodities rose as investors were optimistic about the revival of the U.S. economy.

Dow Futures Leap Higher as Bulls Extend Recovery Bets, Shrug Off Inflation

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Tuesday.

1. Cloudera CLDR | Up 23%

Shares of Cloudera (CLDR) - Get Report surged after a group of private-equity investors, led by KKR (KKR) - Get Report, agreed to a $5.3 billion takeover of the cloud computing and data analytics provider.

2. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 16%

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report rose after the movie-theater chain turned meme-stock mascot said it sold 8.5 million shares for $230 million to distressed-credit-focused investment firm Mudrick Capital.

3. Nio NIO | Up 3.8%

U.S.-listed shares of Nio (NIO) - Get Report advanced. Citi upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and said the Chinese EV maker should see sales growth accelerate in the near and long term, giving its stock upside of more than 50%.

4. F5 Networks FFIV | Down 2.3%

F5 Networks (FFIV) - Get Report traded lower after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to sell from neutral. The investment firm said the software company could struggle to hit its growth targets as workers return to the office after vaccinations, chipping away at a key part of its business.

5. Canopy Growth CGC | Down 0.3%

Shares of Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report fell. The cannabis company posted a narrower fourth-quarter loss as demand extended over the final months of the pandemic boost and cost cuts strengthened its bottom line.