Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Pfizer, Dupont, Estee Lauder, Marathon, ConocoPhillips
Earnings Recap: Pfizer, Dupont, Estee Lauder, Marathon, ConocoPhillips
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Tuesday - Chegg, Tesla, Under Armour

Stocks moving in premarket trading include Tesla, Chegg, Under Armour, Pfizer and Avis Budget Group.
Author:

U.S. equity futures were mixed Tuesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and another batch of third quarter earnings reports.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of opening bell on Tuesday.

1. Tesla TSLA | Down 3.3%

Shares of Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report traded lower early Tuesday after the EV maker recalled 11,000 vehicles, including Model 3, Model X and Model S and Model Y, due to a software communication error.

Separately Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to a Twitter user and said that the Hertz deal for 100,000 Tesla cars has not been signed yet.

2. Pfizer PFE | Up 3.5%

Shares of Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report advanced after the drugmaker posted third-quarter adjusted earnings that topped analysts’ estimates and raised fiscal 2021 guidance while lifting its vaccine sales estimate to around $36 billion.

TheStreet Recommends

3. Chegg CHGG | Down 36%

Shares of Chegg  (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report tumbled Tuesday after analysts at Raymond James downgraded the online education specialist to market perform from outperform.

Morgan Stanley analysts also downgraded the stock.

Chief Executive Dan Rosensweig on Monday hinted at a slowdown in the education industry. “In late September, it became clear to us that the education industry is experiencing a slowdown that we believe is temporary and is a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Rosensweig.

4. Under Armour UAA | Up 12%

Shares of Under Armour  (UAA) - Get Under Armour, Inc. Class A Report traded higher Tuesday after the sports apparel brand reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its full-year outlook. Net income totaled $113.4 million, or 24 cents per share, up from $38.9 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

5. Avis Budget Group CAR | Up 2%

Shares of Avis Budget Group  (CAR) - Get Avis Budget Group, Inc. Report jumped after the car-rental company said its profit and revenue rose in the third quarter. Revenue per day and rental days increased. 

Groupon Shares Surge After Quarterly Revenue Crushes Estimates
MARKETS

Groupon Stock Surges On Distribution, Payments Partnership With Google Pay

Apple Stock
MARKETS

Apple Stock Slips On Report of iPad Production Cuts To Save On iPhone Chips

Simon Property Lead
EARNINGS

Simon Property Stock Pops After Third-Quarter Earnings Beat

211015GlobalGas_1600x900
Sponsored Story

What is Driving the Rally in Global Gas Prices?

11. Estee Lauder
EARNINGS

Estee Lauder Posts Glowing Quarterly Earnings and Lifts Forecast

BioNTech and Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine candidate BNT162b2 has proven to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Pfizer Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings Beat; Sees $36 Billion In COVID Vaccine Sales

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
MARKETS

Stocks Mixed As Fed Decision Looms; Pfizer Leaps After Vaccine Sales Beat, Tesla Slumps On Recall Concern

nyc york one world trade center trans hub sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

30 College Degrees With the Best Return on Investment