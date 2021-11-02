Premarket Movers Tuesday - Chegg, Tesla, Under Armour

U.S. equity futures were mixed Tuesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and another batch of third quarter earnings reports.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of opening bell on Tuesday.

1. Tesla TSLA | Down 3.3%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report traded lower early Tuesday after the EV maker recalled 11,000 vehicles, including Model 3, Model X and Model S and Model Y, due to a software communication error.

Separately Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to a Twitter user and said that the Hertz deal for 100,000 Tesla cars has not been signed yet.

2. Pfizer PFE | Up 3.5%

Shares of Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report advanced after the drugmaker posted third-quarter adjusted earnings that topped analysts’ estimates and raised fiscal 2021 guidance while lifting its vaccine sales estimate to around $36 billion.

3. Chegg CHGG | Down 36%

Shares of Chegg (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report tumbled Tuesday after analysts at Raymond James downgraded the online education specialist to market perform from outperform.

Morgan Stanley analysts also downgraded the stock.

Chief Executive Dan Rosensweig on Monday hinted at a slowdown in the education industry. “In late September, it became clear to us that the education industry is experiencing a slowdown that we believe is temporary and is a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Rosensweig.

4. Under Armour UAA | Up 12%

Shares of Under Armour (UAA) - Get Under Armour, Inc. Class A Report traded higher Tuesday after the sports apparel brand reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its full-year outlook. Net income totaled $113.4 million, or 24 cents per share, up from $38.9 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

5. Avis Budget Group CAR | Up 2%

Shares of Avis Budget Group (CAR) - Get Avis Budget Group, Inc. Report jumped after the car-rental company said its profit and revenue rose in the third quarter. Revenue per day and rental days increased.