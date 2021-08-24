Premarket Movers Tuesday - Palo Alto Networks, Best Buy, CrowdStrike

Stocks moving in premarket trading Tuesday include Best Buy, Palo Alto Networks, Medtronic, Advance Auto Parts and CrowdStrike.

Stock futures rose Tuesday with investors in a buying mood after the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval for Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech's (BNTX) - Get Report COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer Vaccine Boost Lifts Wall Street Futures, Nasdaq Extends Record High

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Tuesday.

1. Palo Alto Networks PANW | Up 11%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report advanced after the cybersecurity company posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue.

The company also expects record revenue this year and issued guidance for profit above Wall Street’s forecasts.

2. Best Buy BBY | Up 4.8%

Shares of Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report rose after the electronics retailer on Tuesday posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year sales forecast.

3. CrowdStrike CRWD | Up 4.8%

CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get Report shares traded higher after Nasdaq said that before the market opens on Thursday it would add the cybersecurity stock to the Nasdaq 100 index.

4. Advance Auto Parts AAP | Down 2.3%

Shares of Advance Auto Parts (AAP) - Get Report slipped early Tuesday even after the auto-parts retailer saw positive first-half results and raised its guidance for the full year.

5. Medtronic MDT | Up 1.3%

Shares of Medtronic (MDT) - Get Report rose after the medical-device maker posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue, helped by a rebound in demand as patients underwent non-emergency procedures that had been delayed by the pandemic.