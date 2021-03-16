TheStreet
Premarket Movers Tuesday - AstraZeneca, Moderna, GameStop, Ford

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Tuesday include AstraZeneca, Ford, Moderna and GameStop.
U.S. stock futures were mixed Tuesday ahead of a flurry of economic data.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Tuesday.

1. AstraZeneca AZN | Up 2.4%

U.S. listed shares of AstraZeneca  (AZN) - Get Report were higher even after several European countries suspended their rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. 

The countries acted after reports of cases of blood clots in some patients in Norway. But medical experts have said that the vaccine is safe and there is no proven causal link between the clots and the vaccine. In a statement, AstraZeneca has said there is no evidence its vaccine carries an increased risk of blood clots.

2. GameStop GME | Down 12%

Shares of GameStop  (GME) - Get Report fell after a near 17% drop on Monday. The Reddit favorite videogame retailer’s stock is still trading more than 10 times higher than it was at the start of the year.

3. Moderna MRNA | Up 3.6%

Shares of Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report rose as the drugmaker started testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in children aged 6 months to less than 12 years. This "pediatric study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population," said Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel in a statement.

4. Ford F | Down 1.2%

Shares of Ford  (F) - Get Report slipped in premarket trading Tuesday after the automaker said it would raise around $2 billion from a convertible-bond sale.

Ford said it would use the funds for general purposes, including possibly repaying debt.

