Premarket Movers Tuesday as Meme Stocks Extend Slide

Stock futures were mostly lower amid Covid omicron woes and as central bank officials get ready to discuss crucial monetary-policy changes.

Stock futures dropped Tuesday as investors await the Federal Reserve's meeting to discuss the pace of the stimulus taper.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Tuesday's session.

1. GameStop GME | Down 4.3%

Shares of GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report slipped early Tuesday after they fell nearly 14% on Monday. Market volatility has swayed investors away from the meme-stock sensation.

2. Beyond Meat BYND | Up 3.4%

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report jumped. CNBC reported that analysts at Piper Sandler upgraded the meat-alternative maker to neutral from underweight, saying that McDonald's' (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report McPlant could be rolled out nationwide in less than three months.

3. Ralph Lauren RL | Down 4.7%

Shares of Ralph Lauren (RL) - Get Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A Report slipped ahead of the bell after analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded the retailer to sell from buy.

4. AMC Entertainment AMC | Down 9.3%

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report fell after dropping 15% on Monday. Last week AMC's Chief Executive Adam Aron and Chief Financial Officer Sean Goodman both sold stock in the company, CNBC reported.

5. Terminix TMX | Up 28%

Shares of Terminix (TMX) - Get Terminix Global Holdings Inc Report soared after the pest-control company agreed to be acquired by Rentokil, a U.K. rival, for what Barron's reported as $55 a share of cash and stock.