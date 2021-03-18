Premarket Movers Thursday - Williams-Sonoma, Dollar General

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Thursday include Williams-Sonoma, Five Below, PagerDuty and Dollar General.

Stock futures traded lower Thursday and Nasdaq futures slumped as Treasury yields soared to their highest levels since January 2020.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. Williams-Sonoma WSM | Up 12%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Report jumped after the home-goods retailer after the closing bell on Wednesday posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, raised its dividend and set a $1 billion share repurchase plan.

The company said e-commerce revenue grew 47.9% during the quarter.

2. Five Below FIVE | Up 4.6%

Shares of Five Below (FIVE) - Get Report were higher after the retailer catering to teens and tweens reported profit, revenue and same-store sales, as well as an outlook, that exceeded analyst expectations.

Fiscal-fourth-quarter net income per share advanced 12% on 25% higher sales.

3. Coherent COHR | Up 2.5%

Shares of Coherent (COHR) - Get Report moved up after the laser-products maker received another bid from optical-components maker II-VI valued at about $7 billion in cash and stock.

On Wednesday, Lumentum, the provider of optical and photonic products that's in a bidding war against II-VI, had raised its buyout bid for Coherent to $6.9 billion.

4. Dollar General DG | Down 4.8%

Shares of Dollar General (DG) - Get Report dropped after the discount retailer missed fourth-quarter earnings estimates while revenue topped expectations.

Dollar General noted that same-store sales have fallen sharply in recent weeks as the broader economy continues to reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

5. PagerDuty PD | Down 4%

Shares of PagerDuty (PD) - Get Report slipped in premarket trading after the software firm after the closing bell on Wednesday posted earnings that missed expectations and said it expected a wider full-year loss.

PagerDuty reported a loss of 7 cents a share for its latest quarter, less than the 11 cents a share that Wall Street analysts were anticipating. Revenue topped estimates.