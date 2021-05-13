Premarket Movers Thursday - Vroom, Tesla,  Alibaba

Stock futures pointed to a mixed start for Wall Street on Thursday after a jump in U.S. consumer prices added to worries that higher inflation could hamper an economic recovery.

Dow Futures Resume Slide As Inflation Sizzles; Nasdaq Looks To Rebound

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. Vroom VRM | Up 12%

Shares of Vroom (VRM) - Get Report were higher after the online used-car seller reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.

Revenue jumped 57% to $591.1 million, ahead of FactSet estimates of $517.2 million.

Consumer demand for cars and online purchases generally has exploded during the pandemic

2. Tesla TSLA | Up 1.1%

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares wavered after Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted that the electric-vehicle company was no longer accepting payments in bitcoin because of environmental concerns.

3. Bumble BMBL | Up 0.5%

Shares of Bumble (BMBL) - Get Report wavered after the dating app posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, swinging to a profit in its second report as a public company.

Bumble more than doubled its revenue as paid users grew.

4. Alibaba BABA | Down 3%

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report fell after the Chinese retail giant swung to a loss for its March quarter as the company faced an anti-monopoly fine. Alibaba also reported better-than-expected fiscal-fourth-quarter revenue.

Group revenue, Alibaba said, rose 64% to 187.4 billion yuan ($29.03 billion), compared with analysts' consensus forecast of 180.4 billion yuan.