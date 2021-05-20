Premarket Movers Thursday - Virgin Galactic, Cisco, L Brands

Stock futures fell Thursday following three days of losses for the S&P 500 as investors assessed the Federal Reserve's somewhat surprising discussion on easing back bond purchases if the economy improves rapidly.

Dow Futures Slip Lower as Fed Taper Talk, Bitcoin Crash Blunt Sentiment

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. Virgin Galactic SPCE | Up 25%

Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report rose after the company said the next rocket-powered test flight of SpaceShipTwo Unity will be conducted May 22, pending weather and technical checks.

2. Cisco CSCO | Down 5.3%

Shares of Cisco (CSCO) - Get Report fell even after the telecom-equipment giant reported stronger-than-expected fiscal-third-quarter revenue and earnings. Revenue rose 7% while total product orders rose 10% from the year-earlier quarter.

3. Kohl's KSS | Down 5.6%

Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report shares fell even after the retailer on Thursday posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and boosted its full-year profit outlook. The retailer's turnaround plans were supported by government stimulus payments and a post-pandemic surge in consumer spending.

4. BJ's Wholesale BJ | Down 3.7%

Shares of BJ's Wholesale (BJ) - Get Report dropped even as the warehouse retailer posted quarterly results that exceeded analysts' expectations. Comparable-store sales fell 5% and the company said the rest of 2021 remains difficult to forecast

5. L Brands LB | Down 1.4%

Shares of L Brands (LB) - Get Report fell even after the parent of Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. The company also said it was aiming to complete its split into two separate companies in August.