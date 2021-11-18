Premarket Movers Thursday - Victoria's Secret, Nvidia, Kohl's

Stock futures were higher Thursday ahead of the start of the holiday season.

Stock futures were higher Thursday after a wave of retail earnings boosted investor confidence ahead of the start of the holiday season.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Thursday's market action.

1. Nvidia NVDA | Up 8.6%

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report rose after the chipmaker posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings and gave both an upbeat near-term outlook and a bullish take on developing opportunities in the so-called metaverse.

2. Victoria's Secret VSCO | Up 11%

Shares of Victoria's Secret (VSCO) - Get VICTORIA'S SECRET & COMPANY Report rose after the lingerie retailer exceeded earnings forecasts for the recent quarter.

3. Macy's M | Up 10%

Shares of Macy's (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report jumped after the retailer posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings, while lifting its full-year sales and profit guidance.

4. Kohl's KSS | Up 8%

Shares of Kohl's (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Report rose sharply after it posted much stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings while raising its full-year earnings guidance. Retailers continue to see improving demand despite inflation concerns and supply-chain disruptions.

5. Cisco CSCO | Down 7.1%

Shares of Cisco (CSCO) - Get Cisco Systems, Inc. Report fell after the telecom-equipment giant gave lower-than-expected guidance for the current quarter.