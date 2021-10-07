Premarket Movers Thursday - Twitter, Levi Strauss, Pfizer, Costco, Disney

U.S. stock futures rose Thursday as investors looked to a short-term fix in the U.S. debt-ceiling crisis.

Here are some of the top movers in premarket trading in Thursday's market.

1. Twitter TWTR | Up 5%

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report rose after the microblogging company said it was selling mobile-ad firm MoPub to AppLovin (APP) - Get Applovin Corp. Report for $1.05 billion cash. Applovin shares were up 13% at last check.

“The sale of MoPub positions us to concentrate more of our efforts on the massive potential for ads on our website and in our apps,” Ned Segal, Twitter’s chief financial officer, said in a statement.

He reiterated that the company aims to at least double annual revenue to at least $7.5 billion in 2023 from $3.7 billion in 2020.

2. Levi Strauss LEVI | Up 1%

Shares of Levi Strauss (LEVI) - Get Levi Strauss & Co. Class A Report rose Thursday after the apparel company reported third-quarter results.

3. Walt Disney DIS | Up 1.5%

Shares of Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report rose after analysts at JPMorgan raised their price target on the media and entertainment giant to $230 a share from $220.

4. Pfizer PFE | Up 0.12%

Shares of Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report rose after the health-care giant asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize its Covid-19 vaccine, developed with BioNTech (BNTX) - Get BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Report, for kids ages 5 to 11, according to media reports.

5. Costco COST | Up 1.8%

Shares of Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report moved up after the membership-based retailer reported a September comparable-sales increase of 14.3%.