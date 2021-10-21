October 21, 2021
These Indicators Point to a Strong End to 2021, Technical Analyst Says
Premarket Movers Thursday - Tesla, AT&T, Blackstone, IBM

Stocks moving in premarket trading include IBM, AT&T, Blackstone, Tesla and American Airlines.
U.S. equity futures slipped on Thursday as investors paused from an earnings-driven rally.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell on Thursday.

1. Tesla TSLA | Down 1.4%

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares fell after the electric-car maker cautioned that ramping up production at new plants in Texas and Germany, as well as surging input costs, would pressure profit margins over the final months of the year.

2. AT&T T | Up 1.2%

Shares of AT&T  (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report advanced after the telecom giant posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings, thanks in part to impressive subscriber gains for its HBO streaming service.

3. IBM IBM | Down 5.1%

Shares of IBM  (IBM) - Get International Business Machines (IBM) Report fell after another earnings report was marred by softer-than-expected revenue ahead of the planned separation of its legacy infrastructure business.

The quarterly revenue was weighed down by its cloud business and some clients’ pause in spending.

4. Blackstone BX | Up 3.4%

Shares of Blackstone  (BX) - Get Blackstone Group Inc. Class A Report rose after the private equity firm reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.

5. American Airlines AAL | Up 1.1%

American Airlines  (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report shares were higher after the carrier posted third-quarter profit of $169 million thanks to more than $990 million in federal payroll support

