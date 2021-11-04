Premarket Movers Thursday - Roku, Moderna, Qualcomm

Stock futures edged higher Thursday after the U.S. central bank said it would reduce its substantial support and scale back bond purchases but did not signal an interest rate hike in the near term.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell Thursday.

1. Qualcomm QCOM | Up 11%

Shares of Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get QUALCOMM Incorporated Report jumped after the chipmaker and key Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report supplier forecast robust growth in the holiday quarter. The report reflects surging demand for 5G smartphones in the face of supply-chain constraints.

"We continue to see incredibly strong demand across all our technologies as the current environment is accelerating the scale of connectivity and processing at the edge," Chief Executive Cristiano Amon told investors on a conference call late Wednesday.

"We still expect material improvements to our supply by the end of the calendar year, and our second sourcing initiatives remain on track," Amon added.

2. Moderna MRNA | Down 14%

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report shares slumped after the vaccine maker lowered its outlook for full-year revenue. The company now expects product sales of $15 billion to $18 billion this year as opposed to $20 billion estimated previously.

3. Roku ROKU | Down 7.1%

Shares of Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report struggled after the maker of streaming devices reported lower-than-expected third-quarter revenue. TV sales that incorporate its streaming service slowed due to supply-chain issues.

4. Capri Holdings CPRI | Up 5.4%

Shares of Capri Holdings (CPRI) - Get Capri Holdings Limited Report were higher, following a 16% jump on Wednesday, after analysts at JPMorgan upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral. The Michael Kors and Versace parent on Wednesday posted an earnings beat and boosted its full-year outlook.

5. Qorvo QRVO | Down 9.9%

Shares of Qorvo (QRVO) - Get Qorvo, Inc. Report came under pressure after the chipmaker gave a holiday revenue forecast that was below Wall Street expectations amid supply constraints in the sector. Analysts at Wells Fargo cut their share-price target to $220 from $230. Bank of America and Susquehanna also made price-target downgrades.