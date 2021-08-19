August 19, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Nvidia Earnings Preview: Jim Cramer Is Watching the Metaverse, Arm Holdings
Nvidia Earnings Preview: Jim Cramer Is Watching the Metaverse, Arm Holdings
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Thursday - Robinhood, Nvidia, Alibaba and Macy's

Stocks moving in premarket trading Thursday include Robinhood, Nvidia, Alibaba, Kohl's and Macy's.
Author:

Stock futures fell Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it could begin tapering stimulus this year even as surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant have raised worries about the pace of the U.S. recovery.

Dow Futures Tumble as Fed Tapering, COVID Concerns Grip World Markets

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Thursday.

1. Robinhood HOOD | Down 9.8%

Shares of Robinhood Markets  (HOOD) - Get Report fell on Thursday after the brokerage said it expected weaker third-quarter revenue from lower trading activity. 

The company posted a loss of $502 million, or $2.16 a share, in its first earnings report as a public company. 

TheStreet Recommends

Robinhood's revenue more than doubled to $565 million thanks to a torrent of customers trading cryptocurrency.

2. Nvidia NVDA | Up 1.5%

Shares of Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report rose after the graphics-chip maker benefited from continued hot demand for devices from computer videogamers and cryptocurrency miners, pushing its sales and profit to records.

Nvidia also issued an upbeat forecast for the fiscal third quarter even as the market for chip supplies remains tight.

3. Alibaba BABA | Down 3.4%

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba  (BABA) - Get Report fell. A new round of proposed regulations released Tuesday by China’s top market regulator aim to prevent internet companies from adopting forced exclusivity and blocking competitors’ links and apps.

4. Kohl's KSS | Up 2.7%

Shares of Kohl's  (KSS) - Get Report rose after the department-store chain blasted Street forecasts for its second-quarter earnings while boosting its full-year profit guidance. Shoppers flocked to traditional retailers as the coronavirus pandemic eased.

5. Macy's M | Up 5.1%

Shares of Macy's  (M) - Get Report jumped after the retailer posted much stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its full-year profit outlook. Macy's also reinstated its dividend and authorized a $500 million share buyback.

A Goldman Sachs sign is displayed inside the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 18, 2017. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Goldman Sachs to Buy Europe's NN Investment Partners for $1.9 Billion

Amazon Prime Day Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Reportedly Plans to Launch Department Stores

Macy's Lead
INVESTING

Macy's Stock Leaps After Smashing Earnings Forecast, Reinstating Dividend

Petco’s IPO May Be an Investor’s Best Friend, Here Is Why
INVESTING

Petco Beats Estimates, Raises Guidance

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Tumble as Fed Tapering, COVID Concerns Grip World Markets

Ford Returns Cash to Shareholders, Maintains Guidance
INVESTING

Ford Stock Slides as Toyota Slashes Production, Volkswagen Warns on Chip Shortage

Alibaba's New Blockchain Auction Platform Is Selling Star Wars Art On A Ledger Run By Sichuan's Government
INVESTING

Alibaba Stock Falls as Beijing Hits China Tech Sector With Proposed New Regulations

What to Look for When Estee Lauder Reports Second-Quarter Earnings
INVESTING

Estee Lauder Stock Firms After Swing to Profit, Revenue Jump