Premarket Movers Thursday - Novavax, Tesla, JD.com

Stock futures were rising before the Christmas break and long weekend.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Thursday's session.

1. Novavax NVAX | Up 2.9%

Shares of Novavax (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report were higher after the drugmaker published data suggesting its coronavirus vaccine generates a solid immune response against the Covid omicron variant.

2. JD.com JD | Down 7.2%

U.S.-listed shares of JD.com (JD) - Get JD.com Inc. Report slumped after the China-based gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings TCHEY said it would give $16.4 billion of shares in the e-commerce group to Tencent holders.

3. Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH | Up 2%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report posted gains. Travel stocks rebounded from a Covid-omicron-led selloff.

4. Tesla TSLA | Up 0.2%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report extended gains following some clarifying statements from Founder and CEO Elon Musk regarding his plan to sell around a 10% stake in the electric-car maker.

5. Nikola NKLA | Up 4.7%

Shares of Nikola (NKLA) - Get Nikola Corporation Report rose. The Phoenix electric-vehicle maker said earlier this week it had completed delivery of its first electric truck. Separately, Nikola received an order for 100 EV trucks from Heniff Transportation.