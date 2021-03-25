TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Premarket Movers Thursday - Nike, Rite Aid, Lumentum

Stocks moving in premarket trading Thursday include Nike, Rite Aid, Lumentum, RH and GrowGeneration.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures edged lower Thursday ahead of jobless-claims data.

Dow Futures Turn Lower Ahead of Jobless Claims, 7-Year Auction

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. Nike NKE | Down 5%

Shares of Nike  (NKE) - Get Report slumped after the world's biggest sports apparel group was criticized by China's Foreign Ministry for a statement it made about the country's treatment of Uighur Muslims.

Nike said it was “concerned” about reports of forced labor in Xinjiang's Uighur Autonomous Region.

2. Rite Aid RAD | Down 13%

Shares of RiteAid  (RAD) - Get Report fell after the drugstore chain lowered guidance for fiscal 2021, blaming a "soft" cough, cold, and flu season.

Same-store sales fell about 5.6% in Rite Aid's fiscal fourth quarter, related mostly to a decline of nearly 37% percent in cough, cold and flu-related categories.

The company expects to report adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $425 million to $435 million for the fiscal year ended Feb. 27, lower than the previously estimated Ebitda of $490 million to $520 million.

3. Lumentum Holdings LITE | Up 6.3%

Shares of Lumentum Holdings  (LITE) - Get Report rose after Coherent  (COHR) - Get Report agreed to a takeover proposal by optical-components maker II-VI,  (iiVI)  ending a bidding war between Lumentum and II-VI. 

4. RH RH | Up 4.5%

Shares of RH  (RH) - Get Report rose after the home-furnishings retailer after the closing bell on Wednesday posted better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter and forecast first-quarter-revenue growth of at least 50%.

5. GrowGeneration GRWG | Down 1.8%

Shares of GrowGeneration  (GRWG) - Get Report were lower even after the hydroponic and organic gardening store retailer posted better-than-expected revenue numbers for the full year.

GrowGeneration reported sales of $193.4 million for the full year, more than double (up 143%) the $79.7 million of the year earlier and above analysts’ forecasts of $192.5 million.

Same-store sales rose 63%, while e-commerce sales more than doubled (up 123%), the company said.

Tags
terms:
InvestingStocks
Affected United Airlines crews have been given the opportunity to work in the United States, depending on their eligibility to work there. Photo: Handout
INVESTING

United Airlines Adds Domestic Flights as Travel Demand Rebounds

Nike
INVESTING

Nike Shares Slump as China Attacks Alleged Statements on Uighur Abuses

GrowGeneration Lead
INVESTING

GrowGeneration Pares Gains Despite Strong Sales Outlook

16. Space-Based Laser
INVESTING

Redwire to Go Public Amid Genesis Park Merger

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Extend Slide as Tech Shares Remain Under Pressure

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Lead
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Shrimp Issues for General Mills

SPAC Lead
INVESTING

The Biggest Risks of Investing in SPACs

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
INVESTING

Dow Futures Lower Ahead 7-Year Auction; Jobless Claims Below 700,000