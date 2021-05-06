TheStreet home
Premarket Movers Thursday - Moderna, Peloton, PayPal

Stocks moving in premarket trading Thursday include Moderna, Peloton, PayPal, Pfizer and Norwegian.
Stock futures rose modestly Thursday, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average set a record close and as traders awaited key U.S. employment data.

Dow Futures Test New Records; Pfizer, Moderna Slump on Patent Waiver

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. Moderna MRNA | Down 6.9%

Shares of Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report slipped after a revenue miss and concern linked to the Biden administration's support for vaccine patent waivers. The drugmaker on Thursday posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and boosted its full-year vaccine-sales forecast. 

2. Peloton PTON | Down 1.9%

Shares of Peloton  (PTON) - Get Report retreated after a Bank of America analyst downgraded the stock to neutral from buy and lowered his one-year price target to $100 from $150. The connected-fitness major recalled its Tread and Tread+ treadmills following the death of a child.

3. PayPal PYPL | Up 4.6%

PayPal  (PYPL) - Get Report shares rose after the payment-tech major posted stronger-than-expected first quarter. CNBC also reported that on the earnings conference call, CEO Dan Schulman called cryptocurrency a growth engine and said the company was working on a digital-wallet product.  

4. Pfizer PFE | Down 3.7%

Shares of Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report dropped after the U.S. said it would back global calls for drugmakers to waive patent protections on Covid-19 vaccines.

5. Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH | Down 2.7%

Norwegian Cruise Line  (NCLH) - Get Report fell after the cruise operator reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss while first-quarter revenue was below analysts’ expectations.

