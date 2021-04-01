TheStreet
Premarket Movers Thursday - Micron, Microsoft, Pfizer

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Thursday include Microsoft, Pfizer, Micron, NIO and XPeng.
Stock futures rose Thursday after President Joe Biden unveiled a $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending plan.

Dow Futures Lower Ahead of Biden Infrastructure Plan; Bond Yields Rise

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. Micron MU | Up 5.1%

Shares of Micron Technology  (MU) - Get Report rose on reports of the memory-chip maker exploring a potential deal to buy Japanese semiconductor company Kioxia. The deal could be valued at around $30 billion.

On Wednesday, Micron reported a robust earnings and sales forecast for its fiscal third quarter.

2. Microsoft MSFT | Up 1.1%

Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report shares were higher after it won a huge Pentagon contract for augmented-reality headsets that could be valued at nearly $22 billion over 10 years.

Microsoft will make more than 120,000 of the headsets, which will feature the company's HoloLens technology supported by Microsoft Azure cloud services, the company said in a blog post.

3. Pfizer PFE | Up 0.3%

Shares of Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report moved up after the health-care giant said its coronavirus vaccine developed in partnership with BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get Report was highly effective at protecting against symptomatic Covid-19 patients up to six months after the second dose, the companies said.

4. NIO NIO | Up 5.9%

American depositary receipts of NIO  (NIO) - Get Report were rising after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker said it delivered 7,257 vehicles in March. It delivered 20,060 in the first quarter, quintuple the year-earlier figure.

5. XPeng XPEV | Up 5.3%

American depositary receipts of XPeng  (XPEV) - Get Report advanced after the Chinese EV maker said March deliveries were 5,102 and first-quarter deliveries jumped by nearly a factor of six to 13,340.

