Premarket Movers Thursday: Merck, CarMax, Virgin Galactic, Kohl's

U.S. equity futures on Thursday again moved higher but remain on pace for their worst monthly performance of the year, as investors continue to navigate a series of risks linked to energy markets, China growth and U.S. fiscal policy.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Thursday.

1. Virgin Galactic SPCE | Up 8.4%

Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Virgin Galactic Report jumped after the top U.S. aviation safety regulator cleared the space tourism company to operate flights again. The FAA completed an inquiry into its July 11 flight.

2. CarMax KMX | Down 8.1%

Shares of CarMax (KMX) - Get CarMax, Inc. Report dropped after the used-car retailer's fiscal-second-quarter earnings fell 4% and missed estimates. Net income fell to $285.3 million, or $1.72 a share, from $296.7 million, or $1.79 a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales rose to $7.99 billion from $5.37 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.88 a share and sales of $6.91 billion, according to a survey by FactSet.

3. Kohl's KSS | Down 7.6%

Department-store chain Kohl's (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Report shares came under pressure after analysts at Bank of America double-downgraded the stock to underperform as persistent supply-chain issues could cut into its revenue. Bank of America has a price target of $48 a share for Kohl's.

4. Merck MRK | Up 1.1%

Shares of Merck (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report edged higher early Thursday after the pharmaceutical company agreed to buy Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) - Get Acceleron Pharma Inc Report for $180 a share. The deal values the rare-drug specialist at around $11.5 billion.

5. Jabil JBL | Up 2.7%

Jabil (JBL) - Get Jabil Inc. Report shares traded higher Thursday after analysts at Stifel upgraded the stock to buy from hold and raised their price target to $68 from $63.