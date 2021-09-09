September 9, 2021
Jim Cramer on Paypal, Tesla, Coinbase, and Italy
Premarket Movers Thursday - Lululemon, GameStop, Cisco, United Air

Stocks moving in premarket trading Thursday include Lululemon, GameStop, Boston Beer, Cisco and United Airlines.
U.S. stock futures fell Thursday ahead of fresh data on jobless claims.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Thursday.

1. Lululemon LULU | Up 12%

Shares of Lululemon  (LULU) - Get Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) Report rose after the athletic and leisure apparel group blasted second quarter earnings forecasts and boosted its full-year profit outlook.

The athleisure-wear company reported profit of $1.65 a share, beating forecasts for $1.19 a share. Sales of $1.5 billion were ahead of forecasts for $1.33 billion. 

2. GameStop GME | Down 8.6%

Shares of GameStop  (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report fell after the videogame retailer posted a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss

But GameStop topped analysts' sales forecasts. Brick-and-mortar stores saw increased traffic as pandemic restrictions around the country eased.

3. Boston Beer SAM | Down 8.9%

Shares of Boston Beer  (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A Report dropped. The maker of Sam Adams beer and Truly hard seltzer withdrew its full-year guidance, saying continuing weakness in the hard-seltzer market will force it to incur write-offs and other costs.

4. Cisco CSCO | Down 1.5%

Shares of Cisco  (CSCO) - Get Cisco Systems, Inc. Report traded lower after analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock and told investors the stock has little upside after beating the market this year.

In a tweet Thursday morning, TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer did not agree with Morgan Stanley's view.

5. United Airlines UAL | Down 0.5%

Shares of United Airlines  (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report slipped after the carrier cut its revenue forecast for the third quarter by 33%. The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has led to a slowdown in customer bookings. 

The new forecast is below Wall Street estimates. The current FactSet revenue consensus of $8.41 billion indicates a 26% decline.

