Premarket Movers Thursday - Lululemon, GameStop, Cisco, United Air

U.S. stock futures fell Thursday ahead of fresh data on jobless claims.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Thursday.

1. Lululemon LULU | Up 12%

Shares of Lululemon (LULU) - Get Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) Report rose after the athletic and leisure apparel group blasted second quarter earnings forecasts and boosted its full-year profit outlook.

The athleisure-wear company reported profit of $1.65 a share, beating forecasts for $1.19 a share. Sales of $1.5 billion were ahead of forecasts for $1.33 billion.

2. GameStop GME | Down 8.6%

Shares of GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report fell after the videogame retailer posted a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss.

But GameStop topped analysts' sales forecasts. Brick-and-mortar stores saw increased traffic as pandemic restrictions around the country eased.

3. Boston Beer SAM | Down 8.9%

Shares of Boston Beer (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A Report dropped. The maker of Sam Adams beer and Truly hard seltzer withdrew its full-year guidance, saying continuing weakness in the hard-seltzer market will force it to incur write-offs and other costs.

4. Cisco CSCO | Down 1.5%

Shares of Cisco (CSCO) - Get Cisco Systems, Inc. Report traded lower after analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock and told investors the stock has little upside after beating the market this year.

In a tweet Thursday morning, TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer did not agree with Morgan Stanley's view.

5. United Airlines UAL | Down 0.5%

Shares of United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report slipped after the carrier cut its revenue forecast for the third quarter by 33%. The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has led to a slowdown in customer bookings.

The new forecast is below Wall Street estimates. The current FactSet revenue consensus of $8.41 billion indicates a 26% decline.