Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Technical Analyst: The Bulls Are Back, But Is It Time to Call a Santa Rally?
Technical Analyst: The Bulls Are Back, But Is It Time to Call a Santa Rally?
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Thursday - GameStop, DWAC, CVS Health

Stock futures slipped Thursday as virus concerns resurfaced.
Author:

Stock futures were falling Thursday amid concern about a developing winter wave of coronavirus infections and uncertainty linked to Evergrande's pending default in China.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Thursday's trading session.

1. GameStop GME | Down 4.7%

Shares of GameStop  (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report struggled after the videogame retailer and meme-stock favorite posted a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss. GameStop also received a Securities and Exchange Commission subpoena for documents linked to an earlier probe into trading activity in the stock.

2. Rent the Runway RENT | Down 11%

Shares of Rent the Runway  (RENT)  slumped after the high-end clothing-rental group posted a wider-than-expected loss in its first financial report as a public company.

TheStreet Recommends

3. Digital World Acquisition DWAC | Down 3.1%

Shares of Digital World Acquisition  (DWAC) , Donald Trump's blank-check company partner, were lower. Investors weighed in on an SEC investigation into trading activity and communications tied to DWAC and its plans to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group.

4. CVS Health CVS | Up 2.8%

Shares of CVS Health  (CVS) - Get CVS Health Corporation Report traded higher after the pharmacy chain said it would boost its dividend, and would resume share buybacks for the first time in four years, ahead of the group's first investor day. CVS also raised its adjusted profit and revenue guidance.

5. RH RH | Up 8.6

Shares of RH  (RH) - Get RH Report jumped after the home-furnishings retailer formerly known as Restoration Hardware posted higher-than-forecast fiscal-third-quarter earnings and raised its fiscal-year revenue guidance.

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS
AAPLAMZNGME

Dow Futures Slip Lower As Three-Day Rally Stalls Amid COVID, Inflation Focus

Elon Musk dances onstage during a delivery event for Tesla's China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai on January 7, 2020.
TECHNOLOGY
FGMTSLA

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Knocks Biden's EV Bill

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
TRVJNJPG

Stocks Gain, SEC GameStop Report, Rent The Runway IPO - 5 Things You Must Know

istanbul traffic turkey sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Cities With the Worst Traffic in the World in 2021

new year 2022 sh
Financial Advisor Center

10 Year-End Retirement Account Strategies for Financial Advisers

Amazon.com's logo is seen at Amazon Japan's office building in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Reuters
REGULATION
AMZNAAPLFB

Amazon Slapped With $1.3B Fine by Italy Antitrust Regulator

Rent the Runway Lead
MARKETS
RENT

Rent The Runway Stock Tumbles After Q3 Loss, Active Subscriber Declines

Apple
INVESTING
AAPL

Apple Stock Named ‘Favorite Idea,’ ‘Safety Blanket,’ for 2022