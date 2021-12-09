Premarket Movers Thursday - GameStop, DWAC, CVS Health

Stock futures were falling Thursday amid concern about a developing winter wave of coronavirus infections and uncertainty linked to Evergrande's pending default in China.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Thursday's trading session.

1. GameStop GME | Down 4.7%

Shares of GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report struggled after the videogame retailer and meme-stock favorite posted a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss. GameStop also received a Securities and Exchange Commission subpoena for documents linked to an earlier probe into trading activity in the stock.

2. Rent the Runway RENT | Down 11%

Shares of Rent the Runway (RENT) slumped after the high-end clothing-rental group posted a wider-than-expected loss in its first financial report as a public company.

3. Digital World Acquisition DWAC | Down 3.1%

Shares of Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) , Donald Trump's blank-check company partner, were lower. Investors weighed in on an SEC investigation into trading activity and communications tied to DWAC and its plans to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group.

4. CVS Health CVS | Up 2.8%

Shares of CVS Health (CVS) - Get CVS Health Corporation Report traded higher after the pharmacy chain said it would boost its dividend, and would resume share buybacks for the first time in four years, ahead of the group's first investor day. CVS also raised its adjusted profit and revenue guidance.

5. RH RH | Up 8.6

Shares of RH (RH) - Get RH Report jumped after the home-furnishings retailer formerly known as Restoration Hardware posted higher-than-forecast fiscal-third-quarter earnings and raised its fiscal-year revenue guidance.