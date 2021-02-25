Premarket Movers Thursday - GameStop, AMC, Moderna, Plug Power

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Thursday include GameStop, Moderna, Wayfair, Best Buy and Teladoc Health.

Stock futures were mixed Thursday and bonds tumbled as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's commitment to supporting the economy.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. GameStop GME | Up 64%

Shares of GameStop (GME) - Get Report surged more than 65% and resumed their unexpected rise from late-day trading on Wednesday.

The videogame retailer at the center of last month's Reddit-fueled buying frenzy more than doubled to close at $91.70.

TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer, argues in his RealMoney.com column that the moves could be linked to action in the options markets.

2. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 15%

Shares of theater chain AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report rose 14% as GameStop's surge boosted fellow Reddit favorite AMC's stock.

3. Moderna MRNA | Up 3.6%

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report stock traded higher even after the company reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss. Sales were almost double the estimates as it continued to forge ahead with the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, Moderna said it had made the initial doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine designed to better protect people against the South Africa strain and shipped them to the National Institutes of Health to start a clinical trial.

4. Wayfair W | Up 0.7%

Shares of Wayfair (W) - Get Report rose even after the online retailer of furniture and home goods missed fourth-quarter revenue estimates and reported a drop in the number of orders.

5. Teladoc Health TDOC | Down 6.6%

Shares of Teladoc Health (TDOC) - Get Report fell after the telemedicine provider after the closing bell reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss. Revenue doubled to $383.3 million.

6. Best Buy BBY | Down 8.1%

Shares of Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report dropped after the electronics retailer reported revenue and comparable-store sales that missed Wall Street estimates for the holiday quarter.

7. Plug Power PLUG | Down 5.7%

Shares of Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report slipped after the hydrogen fuel cell company reported a much wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and swung to negative revenue, but reported gross billings that beat analysts' expectations.