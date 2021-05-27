Premarket Movers Thursday - Ford, Best Buy, GameStop, Okta

Stocks moving in premarket trading Thursday include Ford, Best Buy, Snowflake, GameStop, Williams-Sonoma and Okta.

Stock futures were lower Thursday as investors awaited the latest data on U.S. economic growth, hoping the reading provides clues to whether rising price pressures will be transitory as the Federal Reserve repeatedly has suggested.

Dow Futures Turn Higher Ahead of Jobs Data; Ford Passes 5-Year Milestone

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Thursday.

1. Ford F | Up 2.3%

Ford (F) - Get Report shares continued their run higher after the Dearborn, Mich., automaker outlined a tech-centric strategy to electrify much of its vehicle lineup and sharply grow its commercial truck and van business.

The carmaker dramatically increased its clean energy vehicle investment plans by $8 billion and vowed to have 40% of its fleet fully electric within the next decade.

Ford shares on Wednesday hit their highest levels in five years. They closed trading up 8.5%.

Ford Rises as RBC Boosts Price Target to Highest on Wall Street

2. Williams-Sonoma WSM | Up 4.9%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Report advanced after the Pottery Barn and West Elm parent's profit surged in the first quarter while revenue rose 42%, helped by a pandemic boost to home-product sales.

3. Snowflake SNOW | Down 3.8%

Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report traded lower after the cloud-software company in its latest quarter again posted a doubling of revenue, but losses also widened faster than expected.

TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer tweeted, "SNOW--is growing faster, not slower, and is growing like mad in Asia and Europe."

4. GameStop GME | Down 3.7%

Shares of GameStop (GME) - Get Report fell after a fresh retail-trading frenzy pushed the stock higher Wednesday.

Anyone shorting the stocks of AMC Entertainment AMC (AMC) - Get Report and GameStop is out of his or her mind, TheStreet's Jim Cramer told his "Mad Money" viewers on Wednesday evening.

The WallStreetBets crew is too powerful, Cramer said, and anyone who dares to bet against these stocks could get slaughtered.

5. Best Buy BBY | Up 2%

Shares of Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report moved up after the consumer-electronics retailer reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its full-year comparable-sales guidance.

6. Okta OKTA | Down 5.7%

Okta (OKTA) - Get Report shares dropped after the provider of cloud-based software related to identity management boosted revenue in its latest quarter but reported a wider adjusted loss.