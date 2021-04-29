Premarket Movers Thursday - Facebook, Apple, Twitter

Stock futures were rising Thursday after the Federal Reserve noted the U.S. economy was strengthening and President Joe Biden unveiled a proposed $1.8 trillion spending plan.

Apple, Facebook Put Nasdaq on Record Watch, Dovish Fed Boosts Dow Jones

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. Facebook FB | Up 8%

Shares of Facebook (FB) - Get Report were higher after the social-media giant followed Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report in reporting a first-quarter surge in advertising revenue. Profit nearly doubled and overall revenue also beat forecasts.

2. Apple AAPL | Up 2.5%

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report shares were up after the tech giant posted fiscal-second-quarter earnings that trounced Wall Street estimates and boosted its stock buyback program by $90 billion as post-pandemic demand in China powered a surge in iPhone sales.

3. Ford F | Down 3.7%

Shares of Ford (F) - Get Report slipped after the automaker said second-quarter production would be hit dramatically by the global semiconductor chip shortage. Ford reported higher-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

4. Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY | Down 2.4%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report dropped after the drugmaker reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings and affirmed its full-year profit forecast.

5. Twitter TWTR | Up 3.3%

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report were rising in the wake of the earnings reports of Alphabet and Facebook. Good advertising revenue would boost Twitter's aim to double annual sales by 2023.