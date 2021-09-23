September 23, 2021
Why Jim Cramer Is Worried About Jerome Powell's Fed Press Conference
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Thursday - Darden, Salesforce, Biogen, BlackBerry

Stocks moving in premarket trading Thursday include Biogen, BlackBerry, Apple, Darden Restaurants and Salesforce.com.
Author:

U.S. stock futures rose Thursday after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged in its latest policy update and fears around Evergrande eased.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Thursday.

1. BlackBerry BB | Up 8%

Shares of BlackBerry  (BB) - Get BlackBerry Limited Report rose after the cybersecurity firm reported second-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street expectations.

2. Biogen BIIB | Up 0.5%

Shares of Biogen  (BIIB) - Get Biogen Inc. Report edged higher after analysts from Needham gave the Cambridge, Mass., drugmaker a buy rating and said the market has not priced in the potential upside for its new drugs.

The investment firm predicts a rally despite controversy around the company's Alzheimer’s drug. In July, the head of the Food and Drug Administration called for an investigation into the approval of the drug, Aduhelm.

3. Apple AAPL | Up 0.9%

Shares of Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report rose. A Bloomberg report said the tech giant would give Apple's in-store retail staff one-time bonuses of up to $1,000 next month, ahead of the holiday season. AppleCare and online sales workers will receive similar payouts.

4. Salesforce.com CRM | Up 2.6%

Shares of Salesforce  (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report rose after the customer-relations-management software provider raised its full-year 2022 revenue guidance to between $26.25 billion and $26.35 billion.

5. Darden Restaurants DRI | Up 4.1%

Shares of Darden Restaurants  (DRI) - Get Darden Restaurants, Inc. Report rose after the Olive Garden parent reported better-than-expected earnings. Same-store sales rose 47.5%, also topping Wall Street estimates.

