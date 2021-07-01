TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Warnings Echoed of Risk to Global Financial System From Cyber Attacks
Warnings Echoed of Risk to Global Financial System From Cyber Attacks
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Thursday: CureVac, Walgreens, Micron

Stocks moving in premarket trading Thursday include CureVac, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Micron Technology, Didi Global and Atotech.
Author:

Stock futures were wavering Thursday as Wall Street kicked off the third quarter.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday:

1. CureVac | Down 15%

CureVac  (CVAC) - Get Report fell after results from a study of the German company’s COVID-19 vaccine found it to be 48% effective overall against the virus, less than vaccines already being used in the U.S. The results likely mean that CureVac's vaccine won't reach thresholds for clearance from either the Food and Drug Administration or European health officials.

2. Walgreens Boots Alliance | Up 1.6%

Walgreens Boots Alliance  (WBA) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fiscal-third-quarter earnings and raised its full-year profit forecast, in part due to a jump in total prescription filling. Customers have returned to pharmacies as the pandemic has eased.

TST Recommends

3. Micron Technology | Down 1.8%

Micron Technology  (MU) - Get Report, the semiconductor powerhouse, reported fiscal-third-quarter net income per share more than doubled on 36% higher revenue. The quarterly figures -- and the fourth-quarter outlook -- were stronger than Wall Street analysts' estimates. Micron also said it would sell a Lehi, Utah, fabrication plant to Texas Instruments  (TXN) - Get Report for $1.5 billion.

4. Didi Global | Up 11%

Didi Global  (DIDI) - Get Report, the Chinese ride-hailing giant, was higher on Thursday after its less-than-spectacular Wall Street debut on Wednesday. Didi's initial public offering was priced at $14. The company raised $4.4 billion in the IPO.

5. Atotech | Down 1.3%

Atotech  (ATC) - Get Report eased after the specialty-chemicals company agreed to be acquired by industrial solutions company MKS Instruments  (MKSI) - Get Report in $5.1 billion cash-and-stock transaction. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Closing Bell: DuPont Drives Dow's Gains; Dow Ends at Another Record For Day Nine
MARKETS

S&P 500 Kicks Off the Third Quarter by Setting a Record High

3. Mark Lipacis, Jefferies: Advanced Micro Devices
INVESTING

Advanced Micro Cleared by EU to Acquire Xilinx for $35B

RH-th
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: RH Is a 'Second-Half Stock to Buy'

Didi Global Lead
INVESTING

Didi Shares Tests $75 Billion Value Mark After Uneven IPO Debut

Walgreens-th
INVESTING

Walgreens Boots Tops Earnings Forecast, Lifts 2021 Outlook; Shares Leap

Micron Stock Falls Following Downgrade
INVESTING

Micron Slips After Solid Third-Quarter Earnings as Costs and Capex Weigh

Oil Hits Two-Year High As OPEC Confirms Production Increase
INVESTING

U.S. Oil Nears 7-Year High as OPEC Keeps Output Grip Tight Amid Demand Rebound

Watch Cramer Live 7/1/21
JIM CRAMER

Watch Live: Jim Cramer on Micron, Ford, Tesla, Krispy Kreme, Small Business