Premarket Movers Thursday: CureVac, Walgreens, Micron

Stock futures were wavering Thursday as Wall Street kicked off the third quarter.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday:

1. CureVac | Down 15%

CureVac (CVAC) - Get Report fell after results from a study of the German company’s COVID-19 vaccine found it to be 48% effective overall against the virus, less than vaccines already being used in the U.S. The results likely mean that CureVac's vaccine won't reach thresholds for clearance from either the Food and Drug Administration or European health officials.

2. Walgreens Boots Alliance | Up 1.6%

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fiscal-third-quarter earnings and raised its full-year profit forecast, in part due to a jump in total prescription filling. Customers have returned to pharmacies as the pandemic has eased.

3. Micron Technology | Down 1.8%

Micron Technology (MU) - Get Report, the semiconductor powerhouse, reported fiscal-third-quarter net income per share more than doubled on 36% higher revenue. The quarterly figures -- and the fourth-quarter outlook -- were stronger than Wall Street analysts' estimates. Micron also said it would sell a Lehi, Utah, fabrication plant to Texas Instruments (TXN) - Get Report for $1.5 billion.

4. Didi Global | Up 11%

Didi Global (DIDI) - Get Report, the Chinese ride-hailing giant, was higher on Thursday after its less-than-spectacular Wall Street debut on Wednesday. Didi's initial public offering was priced at $14. The company raised $4.4 billion in the IPO.

5. Atotech | Down 1.3%

Atotech (ATC) - Get Report eased after the specialty-chemicals company agreed to be acquired by industrial solutions company MKS Instruments (MKSI) - Get Report in $5.1 billion cash-and-stock transaction. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.