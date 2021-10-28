Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Caterpillar, Merck, Comcast, Yum!
Earnings Recap: Caterpillar, Merck, Comcast, Yum!
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Thursday - Comcast, Ford, Merck, Caterpillar

Stocks moving in premarket trading include Ford, Comcast, Twilio, Caterpillar and Merck.
Author:

Stock futures were rising Thursday as investors awaited data on U.S. economic growth and earnings from Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report and Amazon.com  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, among other major companies. 

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell on Thursday.

1. Ford F | Up 9%

Shares of Ford  (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report rose after the Dearborn, Mich., automaker topped General Motors with stronger-than-expected third-quarter sales and boosted its full-year profit outlook. The automaker said supply-chain constraints should slowly ease this quarter and throughout 2022.

2. Comcast CMCSA | Up 3.1%

Comcast  (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report stock gained after the cable giant beat earnings expectations for its latest quarter amid further growth in broadband and a continued recovery in theme parks.

TheStreet Recommends

3. Twilio TWLO | Down 15%

Shares of Twilio  (TWLO) - Get Twilio, Inc. Class A Report tumbled a day after the software company said it expected a fourth quarter holiday loss double what analysts expected and said its chief operating officer would leave. The moves came even as the software company's sales continued to rise.

4. Caterpillar CAT | Up 1.5%

Caterpillar  (CAT) - Get Caterpillar Inc. Report shares traded higher after the heavy-equipment company posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The report reflected construction equipment demand, as well as surging commodity prices.

5. Merck MRK | Up

Shares of Merck  (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report were rising after the drugmaker posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and boosted its full-year profit guidance. Merck is seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Covid pill, molnupiravir.

Jim Cramer: Mastercard Is One Thing Money Can Buy
MARKETS

Mastercard Stock Leaps As Travel and Spending Rebound Drives Q3 Earnings Beat

Ford Is Bringing Back the Bronco SUV and the Ranger Pickup Truck
MARKETS

Ford Stock Surges On Q3 Earnings Beat, Guidance Boost, Dividend Return

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Stock Market Live: Caterpillar, Merck Boost Dow Ahead Of Q3 GDP ;Ford Stock Surges

Fresh fish promo Seattle sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Best Cities in the U.S. for Foodies

Comcast Lead
EARNINGS

Comcast Posts Third-Quarter Earnings Beat on Strong Broadband Growth

Weak Dollar Will Be an 'Interesting Story' For Caterpillar, Jim Cramer Says
MARKETS

Caterpillar Stock Jumps As Construction Sales Power Q3 Earnings Beat

Vioxx by Merck (2004)
MARKETS

Merck Stock Gains After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2021 Profit Forecast Boost

Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Edge Higher, Fords Surges, Apple & Amazon Earnings in Focus-5 Things You Must Know