Premarket Movers Thursday - Comcast, Ford, Merck, Caterpillar

Stock futures were rising Thursday as investors awaited data on U.S. economic growth and earnings from Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report and Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, among other major companies.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell on Thursday.

1. Ford F | Up 9%

Shares of Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report rose after the Dearborn, Mich., automaker topped General Motors with stronger-than-expected third-quarter sales and boosted its full-year profit outlook. The automaker said supply-chain constraints should slowly ease this quarter and throughout 2022.

2. Comcast CMCSA | Up 3.1%

Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report stock gained after the cable giant beat earnings expectations for its latest quarter amid further growth in broadband and a continued recovery in theme parks.

3. Twilio TWLO | Down 15%

Shares of Twilio (TWLO) - Get Twilio, Inc. Class A Report tumbled a day after the software company said it expected a fourth quarter holiday loss double what analysts expected and said its chief operating officer would leave. The moves came even as the software company's sales continued to rise.

4. Caterpillar CAT | Up 1.5%

Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Caterpillar Inc. Report shares traded higher after the heavy-equipment company posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The report reflected construction equipment demand, as well as surging commodity prices.

5. Merck MRK | Up

Shares of Merck (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report were rising after the drugmaker posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and boosted its full-year profit guidance. Merck is seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Covid pill, molnupiravir.