September 16, 2021
September Trading: Jim Cramer Says Don't Buy Stocks At These Levels
Premarket Movers Thursday: Beyond Meat, DoorDash, Cisco

Stocks moving in premarket trading Thursday include Beyond Meat, Cisco, Electronic Arts, DoorDash and Wynn Resorts.
U.S. stock futures were slightly lower on Thursday as investors focused on jobs and retail-sales data to interpret the pace of domestic recovery.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Thursday.

1. Electronic Arts EA | Up 2.4%

Shares of Electronic Arts  (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report rose early Thursday after it said delays in the launch of its highly anticipated "Battlefield 2042" wouldn't hit the video game maker's bottom line.

2. Cisco CSCO | Up 1.6%

Shares of Cisco Systems  (CSCO) - Get Cisco Systems, Inc. Report traded higher after the network equipment maker told investors it expected to see greater revenue from software and subscriptions than its traditional core business.

3. Beyond Meat BYND | Down 3.7%

Shares of Beyond Meat  (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report dropped after analysts at Piper Sandler downgraded the stock to underweight. “Beyond is an early leader in plant-based meat, but we believe its current all-channel retail momentum lags consensus expectations,” the firm said in a note to clients.

4. Wynn Resorts WYNN | Down 2.7%

Shares of Wynn Resorts  (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Report came under pressure for a second day as casino shares slipped on worries of potential intervention by Macau's government on issuing gambling licenses next year.

5. DoorDash | Up 2.8%

Shares of DoorDash  (DASH) - Get DoorDash Report rose after analysts at Bank of America upgraded the food-delivery stock to buy. The firm’s call is based on upside to 2021 estimates as well as a “robust” five-year growth opportunity.

Cisco Systems and Wynn Resorts are holdings in the portfolio of Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.

