September 2, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Keep Cash on Hand in September, Jim Cramer Says
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Thursday - Chewy, Tesla, Hillrom, Okta

Stocks moving in premarket trading Thursday include Chewy, Okta, Tesla, Hillrom, Chargepoint and Five Below.
Author:

U.S. equity futures edged higher Thursday, setting up another record high for the tech-focused Nasdaq, as investors continue to add risk to global portfolios ahead of Friday's crucial jobs report. 

Dow Futures Edge Higher, With Jobs Report In Sight, As Bond Yields Ease

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Thursday.

1. Hillrom HRC | Up 3.6%

Shares of Hillrom  (HRC) - Get Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Report advanced after Baxter International  (BAX) - Get Baxter International Inc. Report agreed to buy the medical-equipment maker for $156 a share, a deal valued at $10.5 billion.

2. Five Below FIVE | Down 7.9%

Shares of Five Below  (FIVE) - Get Five Below, Inc. Report fell after the youth-focused retailer’s revenue results missed analysts' estimates.

TheStreet Recommends

Five Below's net sales increased by almost 52% to $646.6 million from $426.1 million in the year-earlier period but fell short of analyst expectations of $658 million. 

3. Tesla TSLA | Down 0.2%

Shares of Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report slipped amid reports that its gigafactory in China faced closures linked to the global semiconductor shortage.

4. Chewy CHWY | Down 10%

Shares of Chewy  (CHWY) - Get Chewy, Inc. Class A Report fell following a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that came up short of estimates.

5. Chargepoint CHPT | Up 16%

Shares of Chargepoint CHPT traded higher after the electric vehicle charging company reported quarterly sales that beat Wall Street analysts' estimates and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

6. Okta OKTA | Down 1.3%

Shares of Okta  (OKTA) - Get Okta, Inc. Class A Report slipped after the cloud-based identity-services provider's loss widened in the fiscal second quarter as costs and expenses ballooned. Okta raised its full-year revenue outlook.

Tags
terms:
InvestingStocks
3 Ridiculously Simple Reasons American Eagle Is a Winner, Despite Stock Rout
INVESTING

American Eagle Stock Drops After Lower-Than-Expected Revenue

Job search by computer
INVESTING

Weekly Jobless Claims Hit Post-Pandemic As Emergency Benefits Set To Expire

Air Products' Spin Off Versum Materials Begins Trading on the NYSE
MARKETS

Dow Futures Edge Higher, With Jobs Report In Sight, As Bond Yields Ease

Baxter Shares Decline on Disclosure of Financial Misstatements, Sales Drop
INVESTING

Hillrom Stock Rises on Deal to Be Bought by Baxter

Nikola
INVESTING

Nikola Stock Leaps After Fuel-Cell Production Deal With Germany's Bosch

Tesla Quick To Show Support For China's New Data Collection Rules After Sharp Decline In April Sales
INVESTING

Tesla Stock Edges Lower As Semiconductor Supply Woes Hit Shanghai Factory

Frothy Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Apple Backs Down, Sacklers Back Out, New York Gets Soaked - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

Five Below Retail Lead
EARNINGS

Five Below Stock Falls After Hours as Revenue Misses Estimates