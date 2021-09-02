Premarket Movers Thursday - Chewy, Tesla, Hillrom, Okta

Stocks moving in premarket trading Thursday include Chewy, Okta, Tesla, Hillrom, Chargepoint and Five Below.

U.S. equity futures edged higher Thursday, setting up another record high for the tech-focused Nasdaq, as investors continue to add risk to global portfolios ahead of Friday's crucial jobs report.

Dow Futures Edge Higher, With Jobs Report In Sight, As Bond Yields Ease

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Thursday.

1. Hillrom HRC | Up 3.6%

Shares of Hillrom (HRC) - Get Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Report advanced after Baxter International (BAX) - Get Baxter International Inc. Report agreed to buy the medical-equipment maker for $156 a share, a deal valued at $10.5 billion.

2. Five Below FIVE | Down 7.9%

Shares of Five Below (FIVE) - Get Five Below, Inc. Report fell after the youth-focused retailer’s revenue results missed analysts' estimates.

Five Below's net sales increased by almost 52% to $646.6 million from $426.1 million in the year-earlier period but fell short of analyst expectations of $658 million.

3. Tesla TSLA | Down 0.2%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report slipped amid reports that its gigafactory in China faced closures linked to the global semiconductor shortage.

4. Chewy CHWY | Down 10%

Shares of Chewy (CHWY) - Get Chewy, Inc. Class A Report fell following a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that came up short of estimates.

5. Chargepoint CHPT | Up 16%

Shares of Chargepoint CHPT traded higher after the electric vehicle charging company reported quarterly sales that beat Wall Street analysts' estimates and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

6. Okta OKTA | Down 1.3%

Shares of Okta (OKTA) - Get Okta, Inc. Class A Report slipped after the cloud-based identity-services provider's loss widened in the fiscal second quarter as costs and expenses ballooned. Okta raised its full-year revenue outlook.