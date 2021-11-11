Premarket Movers Thursday - Beyond Meat, Rivian, Disney

Stock futures edged higher Thursday after investors digested the accelerated pace of U.S. inflation.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the market action on Thursday.

1. Beyond Meat BYND | Down 18%

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report fell after the alternative-meat maker reported a wider third-quarter loss and lower-than-expected revenue. Guidance for the fourth quarter also missed analysts' forecast.

2. Disney DIS | Down 5.6%

Shares of Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report struggled after the entertainment giant posted disappointing growth in its streaming service. Disney+ added 2.1 million new subscribers for the quarter ending Oct. 2, shy of the FactSet forecast of around 10.2 million

3. Rivian RIVN | Up 7.9%

Rivian (RIVN) - Get RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Report shares extended gains Thursday after jumping nearly 30% on the electric-vehicle maker's first day of trading.

4. Affirm AFRM | Up 24%

Affirm (AFRM) - Get Affirm Holdings Report stock jumped after the buy-now-pay-later payment firm said it planned to expand its partnership with Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and become the sole option offered through the next two holiday periods in the U.S. Amazon will also integrate Affirm into its digital wallet.

5. Paysafe PSFE | Down 29%

Shares of Paysafe (PSFE) - Get PAYSAFE LTD Report came under pressure after the online payment processing platform backed by Blackstone Group (BX) - Get Blackstone Group Inc. Class A Report and CVC Capital Partners posted weaker-than-forecast third-quarter revenue and lowered its full-year profit forecast.