Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Disney, Beyond Meat, Dutch Bros, GoodRx, Bumble
Earnings Recap: Disney, Beyond Meat, Dutch Bros, GoodRx, Bumble
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Thursday - Beyond Meat, Rivian, Disney

Stocks moving in premarket trading include Beyond Meat, Disney, Rivian, Affirm and Paysafe.
Author:

Stock futures edged higher Thursday after investors digested the accelerated pace of U.S. inflation.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the market action on Thursday.

1. Beyond Meat BYND | Down 18%

Shares of Beyond Meat  (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report fell after the alternative-meat maker reported a wider third-quarter loss and lower-than-expected revenue. Guidance for the fourth quarter also missed analysts' forecast.

2. Disney DIS | Down 5.6%

Shares of Disney  (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report struggled after the entertainment giant posted disappointing growth in its streaming service. Disney+ added 2.1 million new subscribers for the quarter ending Oct. 2, shy of the FactSet forecast of around 10.2 million

TheStreet Recommends

3. Rivian RIVN | Up 7.9%

Rivian  (RIVN) - Get RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Report shares extended gains Thursday after jumping nearly 30% on the electric-vehicle maker's first day of trading.

4. Affirm AFRM | Up 24%

Affirm  (AFRM) - Get Affirm Holdings Report stock jumped after the buy-now-pay-later payment firm said it planned to expand its partnership with Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and become the sole option offered through the next two holiday periods in the U.S. Amazon will also integrate Affirm into its digital wallet.

5. Paysafe PSFE | Down 29%

Shares of Paysafe  (PSFE) - Get PAYSAFE LTD Report came under pressure after the online payment processing platform backed by Blackstone Group  (BX) - Get Blackstone Group Inc. Class A Report and CVC Capital Partners posted weaker-than-forecast third-quarter revenue and lowered its full-year profit forecast.

Boeing 737 MAX: China's Flight Ban Won't Be Lifted Until Safety Concerns 'properly Addressed'
LATEST NEWS

Boeing Settles With Ethiopian 737 MAX Crash Victims' Families

Paysafe Lead
MARKETS

Paysafe Stock Tumbles After Q3 Earnings, 2021 Revenue Guidance Cut

good-faces-Mff42ssF9XE-unsplash
Sponsored Story

Climate-Friendly Solutions for Small Businesses

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Tesla, Disney, Rivian, Beyond Meat Active, Dow Futures Gain After Inflation Shock - Stock Market Live

Rivian Lead
TECHNOLOGY

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Rivian Automotive Goes Public on Nasdaq

Lithium Lead
INVESTING

Lithium Stocks Could Electrify Your Portfolio

The Honest Co.
INVESTING

Jessica Alba-Founded Honest Co. Stock Jumps on Q3 Sales Beat

Disney Lead
MARKETS

Disney Stock Slumps On Slowing Disney+ Subscriber Growth, Weak Q4 Earnings