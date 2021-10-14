Premarket Movers Thursday - Bank of America, UnitedHealth, UPS

U.S. stock futures rose Thursday amid a busy slate of bank and bluechip earnings.

Here are some of the top movers in premarket trading ahead of the opening bell on Thursday.

1. Bank of America BAC | Up 2.6%

Shares of Bank of America (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report were higher after the second largest U.S. bank reported a 58% rise in third-quarter profit, led by a rebound in revenue from interest on loans and by improving loan growth.

Bank of America exceeded analysts' expectations as earnings of 85 cents a share topped the consensus estimate of 71 cents a share in a FactSet survey.

2. United Parcel Service UPS | Up 2.8%

Shares of United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B Report advanced after Stifel analysts upgraded the package-delivery giant to buy from hold and raised their price target on the stock.

3. UnitedHealth UNH | Up 3.1%

Shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Report climbed after the health-care giant posted adjusted third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and raised its full-year outlook. The results reflected membership growth and lower negative Covid-19 effects on its operating costs.

4. Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY | Down 2%

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report were lower after Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the home-goods retailer to underweight from equal weight.

5. Wayfair W | Down 2.7%

Shares of Wayfair (W) - Get Wayfair, Inc. Class A Report slipped after analysts at Morgan Stanley and Jefferies downgraded the online furniture retailer's stock.

Morgan Stanley downgraded Wayfair to underweight from equal weight on declining near-term sales.

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski cut Wayfair stock to hold from buy and lowered his price target to $225 a share from $330.