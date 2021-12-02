Premarket Movers Thursday - Apple, Boeing, Uber

U.S. stock futures traded mixed as the new Covid variant added to market volatility.

Stock futures wavered Thursday as Omicron woes continued to hurt investor sentiment.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Thursday's trading session.

1. Boeing BA | Up 5.5%

Shares of Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report rose after authorities in China cleared the path for a return to service of the 737 Max in the world's biggest aircraft market.

2. Uber UBER | Up 2.3%

Shares of Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report advanced after analysts at UBS named the ride-hailing giant one of their top stock picks and said they expected the company's shares to more than double from current levels.

3. Snowflake SNOW | Up 14%

Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Snowflake, Inc. Class A Report stock jumped after the data-analytics software provider reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and provided strong sales guidance.

4. Apple AAPL | Down 3%

Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report slipped after the tech giant reportedly cautioned suppliers that iPhone demand was waning heading into the peak of the holiday shopping season.

The Cupertino, Calif., company has told its component suppliers that demand for the iPhone 13 lineup has weakened, Bloomberg reported.

5. Dollar General DG | Down 3.1%

Shares of Dollar General (DG) - Get Dollar General Corporation Report came under pressure even after the discounted retailer posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings and lifted its full-year sales forecast.