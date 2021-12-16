Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
What Action Alerts PLUS Is Watching in 2022
What Action Alerts PLUS Is Watching in 2022
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Thursday After Bank of England Rate Hike

Stock futures traded higher as investors cheered tighter monetary policies in 2022.
Author:

Stock futures edged higher Thursday after the Bank of England moved to curb inflation and raised interest rates.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Thursday's session.

1. Accenture ACN | Up 9.4%

Shares of Accenture  (ACN) - Get Accenture Plc Class A Report surged after the consulting firm posted fiscal-first-quarter results that exceeded analysts' forecasts.

Accenture posted earnings of $2.78 a share on revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter ended Nov. 30.

TheStreet Recommends

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of $2.64 a share on revenue of $14.21 billion.

2. Lennar LEN | Down 6.5%

Shares of Lennar  (LEN) - Get Lennar Corporation Class A Report dropped after the homebuilder reported fiscal-fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that missed Wall Street expectations.

3. Adobe ADBE | Down 7.3%

Shares of Adobe  (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report fell after the software company posted its fiscal-fourth-quarter results.

4. Novartis NVS | Up 4.7%

U.S.-listed shares of Novartis  (NVS) - Get Novartis AG Report advanced after the Swiss pharmaceutical producer said it would use the proceeds from the recent sale of its stake in Roche  (RHHBY)  to buy back as much as $15 billion of its shares by the end of 2023.

5. Under Armour UAA | Down 2.3%

Shares of Under Armour  (UAA) - Get Under Armour, Inc. Class A Report slipped after analysts at Stifel downgraded thesports-apparel company's stock to hold from buy and cut the price target to $24 from $30.

Steve Easterbrook, McDonald's CEO
INVESTING
MCD

McDonald's Settles Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit With Former CEO Steve Easterbrook

Inheritance Taxes
Sponsored Story

Tax Deductions and Credits For Financially Supporting Your Family Living Abroad

Delta Airlines Lead
TRAVEL
DAL

Delta Sees Flying Back Into the Black in 2022, Despite Omicron

Trader New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS
AAPLTDISCA

Stocks Surge As Fed Deliveries On Rate, Tapering Bets; Covid Risks Linger

at&t phone reception sh
MARKETS
TDISCANFLX

AT&T Stock Jumps On Morgan Stanley Upgrade to 'Overweight' Amid Discovery Media Merger

Reddit Meme Stock Lead
IPOs
HOODGMEAMC

Reddit to the Moon? Reddit Files Confidentially for IPO

Main Street Americans Suffer 'Bruce Springsteen Effect'
MARKETS
SNE

The Boss Gets Paid: Bruce Springsteen Sells Music Rights to Sony For $500 Million

Wall Street Preview: Dollar, Oil and Tech in Focus
MARKETS
OEXAAPLMRNA

Stocks Roar On Fed Certainty, Apple, Moderna and Bruce Springsteen - Five Things To Know