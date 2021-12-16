Premarket Movers Thursday After Bank of England Rate Hike

Stock futures edged higher Thursday after the Bank of England moved to curb inflation and raised interest rates.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Thursday's session.

1. Accenture ACN | Up 9.4%

Shares of Accenture (ACN) - Get Accenture Plc Class A Report surged after the consulting firm posted fiscal-first-quarter results that exceeded analysts' forecasts.

Accenture posted earnings of $2.78 a share on revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter ended Nov. 30.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of $2.64 a share on revenue of $14.21 billion.

2. Lennar LEN | Down 6.5%

Shares of Lennar (LEN) - Get Lennar Corporation Class A Report dropped after the homebuilder reported fiscal-fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that missed Wall Street expectations.

3. Adobe ADBE | Down 7.3%

Shares of Adobe (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report fell after the software company posted its fiscal-fourth-quarter results.

4. Novartis NVS | Up 4.7%

U.S.-listed shares of Novartis (NVS) - Get Novartis AG Report advanced after the Swiss pharmaceutical producer said it would use the proceeds from the recent sale of its stake in Roche (RHHBY) to buy back as much as $15 billion of its shares by the end of 2023.

5. Under Armour UAA | Down 2.3%

Shares of Under Armour (UAA) - Get Under Armour, Inc. Class A Report slipped after analysts at Stifel downgraded thesports-apparel company's stock to hold from buy and cut the price target to $24 from $30.