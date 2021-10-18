Premarket Movers Monday - Zillow, Netflix, Disney

U.S. equity futures slipped on Monday as concern about surging inflation pressure and a weakened China growth rate tamed optimism.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell on Monday.

1. Disney DIS | Down 1.9%

Shares of Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report slipped early Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar lowered his rating on the media and entertainment giant to equal weight from overweight. Citing slower growth from the Disney+ streaming service, Venkateshwar also cut his price target on the stock to $175 a share from $210.

2. Zillow Z | Down 7.6%

Shares of Zillow (Z) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class C Report fell on Monday after the online real estate services company reportedly said that it wouldn’t purchase homes for the rest of the year, as it was “beyond operational capacity.”

3. U.S. Steel X | Down 4.2%

Shares of U.S. Steel (X) - Get United States Steel Corporation Report fell after Morgan Stanley double-downgraded the stock to underweight, a move linked to an expected decline in metals prices. Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba also said the price of the stock had peaked.

4. Netflix NFLX | Up 0.7%

Shares of Netflix edged higher Monday after internal documents pegged the value of its dystopian hit show "Squid Game" at nearly $900 million. Bloomberg News reported on the matter.

5. Albertsons ACI | Up 5%

Shares of Albertsons (ACI) - Get Albertsons Cos. Inc. Report jumped after the grocer reported fiscal-second-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance. Albertsons also declared a 20% rise in the dividend to 12 cents a share.