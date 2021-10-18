October 18, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
What's Moving the Price of Bitcoin?
What's Moving the Price of Bitcoin?
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Monday - Zillow, Netflix, Disney

Stocks moving in premarket trading include Disney, Zillow, Netflix, U.S. Steel and Albertsons.
Author:

U.S. equity futures slipped on Monday as concern about surging inflation pressure and a weakened China growth rate tamed optimism.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell on Monday.

1. Disney DIS | Down 1.9%

Shares of Disney  (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report slipped early Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar lowered his rating on the media and entertainment giant to equal weight from overweight. Citing slower growth from the Disney+ streaming service, Venkateshwar also cut his price target on the stock to $175 a share from $210.

2. Zillow Z | Down 7.6%

Shares of Zillow  (Z) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class C Report fell on Monday after the online real estate services company reportedly said that it wouldn’t purchase homes for the rest of the year, as it was “beyond operational capacity.”

TheStreet Recommends

3. U.S. Steel X | Down 4.2%

Shares of U.S. Steel  (X) - Get United States Steel Corporation Report fell after Morgan Stanley double-downgraded the stock to underweight, a move linked to an expected decline in metals prices. Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba also said the price of the stock had peaked.

4. Netflix NFLX | Up 0.7%

Shares of Netflix edged higher Monday after internal documents pegged the value of its dystopian hit show "Squid Game" at nearly $900 million. Bloomberg News reported on the matter.

5. Albertsons ACI | Up 5%

Shares of Albertsons  (ACI) - Get Albertsons Cos. Inc. Report jumped after the grocer reported fiscal-second-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance. Albertsons also declared a 20% rise in the dividend to 12 cents a share.

Amazon Lead
MARKETS

Amazon Hiring 150,000 Seasonal Workers Amid Record US Job Shortage, Surging Wages

fea hiring hired job professional kid breakfast sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

What You Should Know Before Buying a Life Insurance Policy

210924China_1200x628
Sponsored Story

Q&A: Exchange Leaders Discuss China’s Evolving Markets

NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Stock Market Today: Dow Futures Lower On Weak China Data; Q3 Earnings In Focus

US Steel Surges After Smaller-Than-Expected Q3 Loss on Solid Flat Rolled Demand
MARKETS

US Steel Stock Slumps On Double Downgrade From Morgan Stanley

Virgin Galactic to Launch First Listed Space-Tourism Business
INVESTING

Virgin Galactic Shares Extend Losses as UBS Downgrades to Sell

Disney Lead
MARKETS

Disney Stock Slides As Barclays Cuts Rating To 'Equal Weight', Price Target To $175

Bitcoin ETF? Bank Of Singapore Says SEC Under Gensler May Alter View On Digital Currencies As US$176 Billion Sell-off Highlights Risks
BITCOIN

Bitcoin Holds Above $60,000 Ahead of First U.S. Bitcoin ETF Launch