Premarket Movers Monday: Virgin Galactic, Apple, Sgoco, Celldex

Stock futures traded mixed Monday as Wall Street prepared for what is expected to be a robust earnings season, particularly for big U.S. banks as the economy improves.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday:

1. Virgin Galactic - Up 3.8%

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report shares climbed after entrepreneur Richard Branson and a five-member crew on Sunday completed a test flight on the aerospace company's VSS Unity space plane with plans to launch space-tourism trips next year. The space plane reached an altitude of about 282,000 feet, or 53 miles above Earth.

2. Sgoco - Up 41%

Shares of Sgoco (SGOC) - Get Report jumped as investors continued to push so-called meme stocks higher. The stock nearly quadrupled on Friday. These investors expect momentum as well as sales-and-earnings potential to raise the valuations of lesser-known, lesser-proven companies. Carver Bancorp (CARV) - Get Report was also climbing.

3. Celldex Therapeutics - Up 40%

Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) - Get Report blasted higher after the biotech reported progress in a Phase 1b clinical trial of a skin-condition drug and H.C. Wainwright boosted its price target on the shares. The trial is for CDX-0159, which treats the two most suffered forms of chronic inducible urticaria, an inflammatory skin ailment.

4. AMC Entertainment - Down 4.1%

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report fell as retail investors have apparently moved on from the meme stock favorite. Last week, the world's biggest movie theater chain said it withdrew a proposal to increase the total number of authorized shares by 25 million to a total of 549.2 million shares.

5. Apple - Up 0.7%

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report continued to rise after the computer giant hit an-all time high on Friday. Last week President Joe Biden signed an executive order promoting competition in the American economy. TheStreet's Jim Cramer called the move anti-business.

