Premarket Movers Monday: Virgin Galactic, Apple, Sgoco, Celldex
Stock futures traded mixed Monday as Wall Street prepared for what is expected to be a robust earnings season, particularly for big U.S. banks as the economy improves.
Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday:
1. Virgin Galactic - Up 3.8%
Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report shares climbed after entrepreneur Richard Branson and a five-member crew on Sunday completed a test flight on the aerospace company's VSS Unity space plane with plans to launch space-tourism trips next year. The space plane reached an altitude of about 282,000 feet, or 53 miles above Earth.
2. Sgoco - Up 41%
Shares of Sgoco (SGOC) - Get Report jumped as investors continued to push so-called meme stocks higher. The stock nearly quadrupled on Friday. These investors expect momentum as well as sales-and-earnings potential to raise the valuations of lesser-known, lesser-proven companies. Carver Bancorp (CARV) - Get Report was also climbing.
TST Recommends
Didi Says China's Ban of Its Apps Will Hurt Revenue
'The company expects that the app takedown may have an adverse impact on its revenue in China,' Didi says.
SolarWinds Wavers After Stronger-Than-Expected Revenue Estimate
SolarWinds estimated a second-quarter loss on revenue that exceeded Wall Street's expectations.
3. Celldex Therapeutics - Up 40%
Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) - Get Report blasted higher after the biotech reported progress in a Phase 1b clinical trial of a skin-condition drug and H.C. Wainwright boosted its price target on the shares. The trial is for CDX-0159, which treats the two most suffered forms of chronic inducible urticaria, an inflammatory skin ailment.
4. AMC Entertainment - Down 4.1%
AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report fell as retail investors have apparently moved on from the meme stock favorite. Last week, the world's biggest movie theater chain said it withdrew a proposal to increase the total number of authorized shares by 25 million to a total of 549.2 million shares.
5. Apple - Up 0.7%
Apple (AAPL) - Get Report continued to rise after the computer giant hit an-all time high on Friday. Last week President Joe Biden signed an executive order promoting competition in the American economy. TheStreet's Jim Cramer called the move anti-business.
Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AAPL? Learn more now.