TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Premarket Movers Monday - ViacomCBS, Bluebird Bio, Discovery

Stocks moving in premarket trading Monday include ViacomCBS, Discovery, Bluebird Bio, Tencent Music, and Bilibili.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures declined and bank stocks slumped Monday after reports said the U.S.-based hedge fund Archegos Capital defaulted on margin calls.

Dow Futures Slip Lower as Archegos Capital Margin Call Rattles Markets

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1. ViacomCBS VIACA | Down 4.3%

Shares of ViacomCBS  (VIACA) - Get Report were lower after the media and entertainment company's stock last week slumped amid forced liquidation of positions reportedly linked to Bill Hwang’s hedge fund Archegos Capital Management.

2. Bluebird Bio BLUE | Up 6.3%

Shares of Bluebird Bio  (BLUE) - Get Report rose after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared for marketing a multiple myeloma therapy, ide-cel, to treat a certain type of blood cancer. The drug is developed by the gene-therapy biotechnology company and Bristol-Myers Squibb  (BMY) - Get Report. The clearance sparked price-target upgrades on Bluebird from Wall Street investment firms including Mizuho Securities. 

3. Discovery DISCA | Down 1.7%

Shares of Discovery  (DISCA) - Get Report were lower after the stock last week declined due to a reported default on margin calls by hedge fund Archegos Capital Management.

4. Tencent Music TME | Up 5.7%

The U.S.-listed shares of Tencent Music  (TME) - Get Report were higher after the company said it planned to buy back $1 billion of shares. The company lost a third of its value last week amid a selloff in Chinese technology stocks.

“The share repurchase Program is a strong indication of the board’s confidence in the company’s business outlook and long-term strategy, and we believe it will ultimately benefit [Tencent Music Entertainment] and create value for its shareholders,” Chairman Tong Tao San said in a statement.

5. Bilibili BILI | Up 2.2%

The U.S. listed shares of online streaming site Bilibili  (BILI) - Get Report moved up even after the stock made a weak debut on its first day of trading in Hong Kong.

The Chinese technology firm ended the day at HK$780 after falling as low as HK$753, down from an issue price of HK$808.  

Tags
terms:
InvestingStocks
Moderna Lead
INVESTING

Moderna Completes Delivery of First 100 Million COVID Shots to U.S.

Closing Bell: Banks Lead Wall Street; Fed Signals June Hike
MARKETS

Stocks Fall as Wall Street Weighs Fallout of Hedge Fund Default

ViacomCBS Lead
INVESTING

ViacomCBS and Discovery Pare Losses After Archegos-Driven Selloff

tslive-th-0329
VIDEO

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Archegos, ViacomCBS, Inflation, Suez Canal

Jim Cramer on Boeing's 737 MAX Software Update
INVESTING

Boeing Rises as Southwest Adds 100 Firm 737 MAX 7 Orders

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Stock Plunges on Q3 Miss, Lower Guidance
INVESTING

Houghton Mifflin Climbs on Deal to Sell Book Unit to News Corp.

Allstate Fights Back Against Geico With Esurance and Clever Marketing
INVESTING

Allstate Expects $4 Billion Loss on Exit of Life and Annuity Business

Amazon Warehouse Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Alabama Warehouse Concluding Union Vote