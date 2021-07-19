TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Inflation Immunity? Jim Cramer Sees Opportunity in These Sectors
Inflation Immunity? Jim Cramer Sees Opportunity in These Sectors
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Monday: United Airlines, Carnival, Five9

Stocks moving in premarket trading Monday include United Airlines, Five9, Carnival, Virgin Galactic, SPX Flow and Tesla.
Author:

Stock futures declined sharply Monday as investors weighed how higher inflation and rising COVID-19 cases might affect the global economic recovery. 

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday:

1. United Airlines | Down 5.4%

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report and other air carriers, as well as cruise-line operators, were lower due to concern about the continued spread of the delta variant of COVID-19. The virus variant has been spreading rapidly in parts of Asia, including Japan where the Olympics will begin Friday, and in the U.S. Among the cruise lines, Carnival  (CCL) - Get Report is off 5.5% and Norwegian  (NCLH) - Get Report gave up 5.4%.

2. Five9 | Up 7.6%

Shares of Five9  (FIVN) - Get Report climbed after Zoom Video Communications  (ZM) - Get Report agreed to buy the call center operator for just under $15 billion. The purchase expands Zoom's total addressable market, including individual and enterprise customers, by around $24 billion.

TST Recommends

3. Virgin Galactic | Down 6.6%

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report shares continued to fall a week after the aerospace company founded by the entrepreneur Richard Branson said in a filing that it may sell up to $500 million of stock. Branson recently completed a test flight into space and Amazon's  (AMZN) - Get Report Jeff Bezos is scheduled to take his first space flight on Tuesday.

4. SPX Flow | Up 29%

SPX Flow  (FLOW) - Get Report surged after Ingersoll Rand said it made an all-cash buyout bid that values the industrial components maker and distributor at roughly $3.59 billion. The bid was rejected. Ingersoll Rand has no plans to make a hostile offer for SPX Flow, and whether it will submit a new bid is unclear, Reuters reported.

5. Tesla | Down 2.5%

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report traded lower after the electric-car maker unveiled a subscription option for its full self-driving package. Tesla over the weekend unveiled a $199-a-month subscription plan for full self-driving, rather than a $10,000 up-front fee, which had been the only option to enable it. Some Tesla drivers may have to pay an extra $1,500 for a new chip to be installed to use the feature.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.

Red Light Stock Market
MARKETS

Dow Plunges 800 Points as Selloff Accelerates on Worries Over Delta Variant Spread

Duolingo-60db171e4a5954449fe6ca21_Jun_29_2021_13_48_27
INVESTING

Duolingo IPO Terms Reportedly Value Language App at $3.4B

Park Lane, Dorsett Among Hong Kong Hotels Offering Half-price, Long-stay Packages To Attract Guests Who Need To Quarantine
INVESTING

Ashford Hospitality Trust Tumbles on Reverse Stock Split

18 tractor supply ohio Eric Glenn : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Tractor Supply Beats Estimates and Lifts Outlook

Cytokinetics Lead
INVESTING

Cytokinetics Soars on Positive Results of Heart Disease Treatment Test

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Tesla Stock Slips as Autonomous Driving Hardware Update Draws Ire

Ocado Shares Lead Europe Higher After Solid Full-Year Earnings
INVESTING

Ocado Falls as Warehouse Fire Disrupts Online Shopping Orders

Spotlight On Space Exploration as Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Sets Ticket Sale Date
INVESTING

Jeff Bezos Is Ready for Tuesday Blue Origin Space Flight