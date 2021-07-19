Premarket Movers Monday: United Airlines, Carnival, Five9

Stock futures declined sharply Monday as investors weighed how higher inflation and rising COVID-19 cases might affect the global economic recovery.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday:

1. United Airlines | Down 5.4%

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report and other air carriers, as well as cruise-line operators, were lower due to concern about the continued spread of the delta variant of COVID-19. The virus variant has been spreading rapidly in parts of Asia, including Japan where the Olympics will begin Friday, and in the U.S. Among the cruise lines, Carnival (CCL) - Get Report is off 5.5% and Norwegian (NCLH) - Get Report gave up 5.4%.

2. Five9 | Up 7.6%

Shares of Five9 (FIVN) - Get Report climbed after Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report agreed to buy the call center operator for just under $15 billion. The purchase expands Zoom's total addressable market, including individual and enterprise customers, by around $24 billion.

3. Virgin Galactic | Down 6.6%

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report shares continued to fall a week after the aerospace company founded by the entrepreneur Richard Branson said in a filing that it may sell up to $500 million of stock. Branson recently completed a test flight into space and Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report Jeff Bezos is scheduled to take his first space flight on Tuesday.

4. SPX Flow | Up 29%

SPX Flow (FLOW) - Get Report surged after Ingersoll Rand said it made an all-cash buyout bid that values the industrial components maker and distributor at roughly $3.59 billion. The bid was rejected. Ingersoll Rand has no plans to make a hostile offer for SPX Flow, and whether it will submit a new bid is unclear, Reuters reported.

5. Tesla | Down 2.5%

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report traded lower after the electric-car maker unveiled a subscription option for its full self-driving package. Tesla over the weekend unveiled a $199-a-month subscription plan for full self-driving, rather than a $10,000 up-front fee, which had been the only option to enable it. Some Tesla drivers may have to pay an extra $1,500 for a new chip to be installed to use the feature.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.