Premarket Movers Monday - Twitter, Netflix, Cars.com

Stock futures rose Monday as the bond market stabilized and Wall Street expected Congress to clear the $1.9 trillion coronavirus package.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1. Walmart WMT | Up 1.1%

Shares of Walmart (WMT) - Get Report moved up after the retail giant scrapped its $35 minimum order requirement for express delivery.

"Customers told us sometimes the items they needed in a hurry didn’t meet the minimum, so we’re removing it, making it even easier for customers to get what they need when they need it," Senior Vice President Tom Ward said in a statement.

2. Nio NIO | Up 6%

U.S. listed shares of Nio (NIO) - Get Report jumped ahead of the electric-vehicle producer's earnings report.

3. Netflix NFLX | Up 1.3%

Shares of Netflix (NFLX.) advanced after the streaming giant won 10 Golden Globes awards on Sunday night for shows including "The Crown" and the popular chess series "The Queen's Gambit."

4. Twitter TWTR | Up 1.1%

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report were higher after the social-media giant unveiled a $1.25 billion convertible bond offering in a private placement.

5. Cars.com CARS | Up 12%

Shares of Cars.com (CARS) - Get Report rose after Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos upgraded the car retailer to buy from hold with a price target of $18.