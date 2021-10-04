October 4, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Merck Says COVID Drug Reduces Risk of Hospitalization or Death by 50%
Merck Says COVID Drug Reduces Risk of Hospitalization or Death by 50%
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Monday - Tesla, Merck, Facebook

Stocks moving in premarket trading Monday include Tesla, Merck, Facebook, 3M and DuPont.
Author:

Stock futures were falling Monday as investors remained cautious during a global supply crunch and rising inflation.

Stocks Slip Lower, Tesla Post Record Deliveries, Facebook Under Fire - 5 Things To Know

How the Long Tech Rally Evolved

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Monday.

TheStreet Recommends

1. Tesla TSLA | Up 2.8%

Shares of Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report were rising after the electric-vehicle maker over the weekend posted record third-quarter deliveries for the three months ended October. Tesla said it delivered 241,300 new cars despite global supply-chain shortages.

2. Merck MRK | Up 3.9%

Shares of Merck  (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report extended gains from last week after the health-care giant said it would seek emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a Covid pill. The drug, known as molnupiravir, cuts the risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk patients by as much as 50%.

3. Facebook FB | Down 0.9%

Shares of Facebook  (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report slipped after a whistleblower, Frances Haugen, accused the social media giant of putting profits over the impact of hate speech. She spoke in an interview, broadcast Sunday night, with CBS's "60 Minutes."

4. 3M MMM | Down 1.5%

Shares of 3M  (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report came under pressure after analysts at JPMorgan downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight. The technology-based maker of consumer and industrial products is the biggest U.S. producer of N95 masks.

5. DuPont DD | Up 2.7%

Shares of DuPont  (DD) - Get DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Report advanced after the giant producer of chemicals, specialty materials and agricultural products was upgraded to overweight from neutral by JPMorgan.

Tags
terms:
InvestingStocks
Johnson & Johnson Lead
INVESTING

Johnson & Johnson Reportedly Set to Seek FDA OK for Covid Booster

General Motors Sells European Business to Peugot, BNP Paribas and Other News
MARKETS

General Motors Stock Surges As Activist Hedge Fund Engine No 1 Reveals Stake

Tesla Hiring Team Of Software Engineers To Develop Car Video Games Based At Its Upcoming Gigafactory In Texas
MARKETS

Tesla Shares Leap After Record Q3 Deliveries, Wedbush $1000 Price Target

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

US Stocks Slide As Growth Concerns Mount, Inflation Extends Surge; Tesla Leaps On Q3 Deliveries

Southwest Airlines Lead
INVESTING

Southwest Air Stock Takes Off; Barclays Sees 'Solid Outlook'

210924Fiscal_1600x900
Sponsored Story

What The Debt Ceiling Could Mean for Interest Rate Markets

Consortium Of Facebook, Chinese Companies Pulls Out Of Bid To Build Undersea Internet Cable Between Hong Kong And US, Citing Washington's Concerns
MARKETS

Facebook Stock Slides As Whistleblower Levies Accusations of 'Profits Over People' to 60 Minutes

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Slip Lower, Tesla Post Record Deliveries, Facebook Under Fire - 5 Things To Know