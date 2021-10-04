Premarket Movers Monday - Tesla, Merck, Facebook

Stock futures were falling Monday as investors remained cautious during a global supply crunch and rising inflation.

Stocks Slip Lower, Tesla Post Record Deliveries, Facebook Under Fire - 5 Things To Know

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Monday.

1. Tesla TSLA | Up 2.8%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report were rising after the electric-vehicle maker over the weekend posted record third-quarter deliveries for the three months ended October. Tesla said it delivered 241,300 new cars despite global supply-chain shortages.

2. Merck MRK | Up 3.9%

Shares of Merck (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report extended gains from last week after the health-care giant said it would seek emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a Covid pill. The drug, known as molnupiravir, cuts the risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk patients by as much as 50%.

3. Facebook FB | Down 0.9%

Shares of Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report slipped after a whistleblower, Frances Haugen, accused the social media giant of putting profits over the impact of hate speech. She spoke in an interview, broadcast Sunday night, with CBS's "60 Minutes."

4. 3M MMM | Down 1.5%

Shares of 3M (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report came under pressure after analysts at JPMorgan downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight. The technology-based maker of consumer and industrial products is the biggest U.S. producer of N95 masks.

5. DuPont DD | Up 2.7%

Shares of DuPont (DD) - Get DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Report advanced after the giant producer of chemicals, specialty materials and agricultural products was upgraded to overweight from neutral by JPMorgan.