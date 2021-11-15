Skip to main content
What to Watch in the Stock Market in November
Premarket Movers Monday - Tesla, Lucid, Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Tesla, Lucid, Boeing and Oatly are some of the top movers in premarket trading Monday.
U.S. equity futures moved higher Monday as investors pared bets on accelerated tightening from the Federal Reserve heading toward the end of third-quarter-earnings season.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell Monday.

1. Dollar Tree DLTR | Up 7%

Shares of Dollar Tree  (DLTR) - Get Dollar Tree, Inc. Report rose after The Wall Street Journal reported that the activist investor Mantle Ridge, which reportedly has at least a $1.8 billion stake in the discount retailer, plans to press the company to act to lift its stock price.

2. Tesla TSLA | Down 2.2%

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares fell on Monday after Elon Musk sparred with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) on Twitter. On Sunday, Musk responded to Sanders and suggested he may sell more of his Tesla shares. 

Sanders had tweeted a day earlier that “…we must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share.”

3. Oatly OTLY | Down 17%

U.S.-listed shares of Oatly  (OTLY) - Get Oatly Report slumped after the oat-milk producer reported a narrower-than-expected loss but its revenue target missed Wall Street expectations.

4. Boeing BA | Up 3.4%

Shares of Boeing  (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report advanced early Monday amid reports that authorities in China are edging closer to lifting their 2 1/2-year ban on the 737 Max.

Over the weekend CNBC quoted a Boeing executive saying the aerospace giant sees strong growth in the freighter market and more broadly expects more orders by year's end.

5. Lucid LCID | Down 0.8%

Shares of Lucid  (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report fell ahead of the electric-vehicle producer's earnings report, which is scheduled after the closing bell on Monday.

