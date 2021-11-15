Premarket Movers Monday - Tesla, Lucid, Dollar Tree

U.S. equity futures moved higher Monday as investors pared bets on accelerated tightening from the Federal Reserve heading toward the end of third-quarter-earnings season.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell Monday.

1. Dollar Tree DLTR | Up 7%

Shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Dollar Tree, Inc. Report rose after The Wall Street Journal reported that the activist investor Mantle Ridge, which reportedly has at least a $1.8 billion stake in the discount retailer, plans to press the company to act to lift its stock price.

2. Tesla TSLA | Down 2.2%

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares fell on Monday after Elon Musk sparred with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) on Twitter. On Sunday, Musk responded to Sanders and suggested he may sell more of his Tesla shares.

Sanders had tweeted a day earlier that “…we must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share.”

3. Oatly OTLY | Down 17%

U.S.-listed shares of Oatly (OTLY) - Get Oatly Report slumped after the oat-milk producer reported a narrower-than-expected loss but its revenue target missed Wall Street expectations.

4. Boeing BA | Up 3.4%

Shares of Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report advanced early Monday amid reports that authorities in China are edging closer to lifting their 2 1/2-year ban on the 737 Max.

Over the weekend CNBC quoted a Boeing executive saying the aerospace giant sees strong growth in the freighter market and more broadly expects more orders by year's end.

5. Lucid LCID | Down 0.8%

Shares of Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report fell ahead of the electric-vehicle producer's earnings report, which is scheduled after the closing bell on Monday.