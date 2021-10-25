October 25, 2021
Why the Reported PayPal-Pinterest Deal May Not Have Legs to Stand On
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Monday - Tesla, Facebook, PayPal, Pinterest

Stocks moving in premarket trading include PayPal, Tesla, Facebook, Pinterest and Carnival.
Author:

U.S. stock futures edged higher Monday ahead of a busy week of earnings from big technology including Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report and Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell on Monday.

1. PayPal PYPL | Up 5.6%

Shares of PayPal  (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc Report jumped and Pinterest  (PINS) - Get Pinterest, Inc. Class A Report tumbled after Bloomberg reported that the payments giant was not pursuing a deal with social media firm Pinterest  (PINS) - Get Pinterest, Inc. Class A Report right now. 

2. Tesla TSLA | Up 4.4%

Shares of Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rose sharply after analysts at Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on the electric vehicle maker to $1,200 a share following record third-quarter profit and deliveries. The stock also got a boost from news that Hertz Global  (HTZ) - Get Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Report had ordered 100,000 Tesla cars

3. Facebook FB | Down 0.7%

Shares of Facebook  (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report edged lower ahead of the social-media company's third quarter earnings report.

Internal documents released by a whistleblower highlighted matters including the company's concern about the declining interest of teen users on the platform. 

The Wall Street Journal separately reported that the tech giant could post slower ad sales growth due to changes in Apple's  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report privacy policy.

4. Carnival CCL | Down 1.7%

Carnival Cruise Lines  (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report shares slipped after a Citi analyst downgraded the cruise ship operator to neutral from buy and slashed his price target to $24.50 from $34.

