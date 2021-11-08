Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
What to Watch in the Stock Market in November
What to Watch in the Stock Market in November
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Monday - Tesla, Coinbase, Peloton

Stocks moving in premarket trading include Tesla, Coinbase, Krispy Kreme and Peloton.
Author:

Stock futures were mixed Monday as investors awaited data on key economic indicators including the U.S. consumer price index to be released on Wednesday.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell on Monday.

1. Tesla TSLA | Down 4.2%

Shares of Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report dropped premarket Monday after a majority of 3.5 million Twitter users -- 58% -- said they’d support Tesla Founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk's proposal to sell 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker.

Musk on Saturday started this Twitter poll and closed it Sunday afternoon around 2.15 pm U.S. Eastern.

2. Coinbase Global COIN | Up 3.9%

Shares of Coinbase  (COIN)  rose as bitcoin rallied 4.7% to $65,827.68. The cryptocurrency fell for three days through Friday.

Bitcoin briefly topped $66,000 overnight on Sunday with an eye to breaching its previous record of $66,975 reached on Oct. 20. 

3. Krispy Kreme DNUT | Down 3.1%

Shares of Krispy Kreme  (DNUT) - Get Krispy Kreme Report fell early Monday after analysts at Truist downgraded the stock to hold from buy and said labor shortages and rising wages could slowdown its expansion plans.

4. Peloton PTON | Down 5.1%

Shares of Peloton  (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report retreated Monday after falling 35% Friday. The fitness equipment maker slashed its 2022 sales forecast amid a slump in post-pandemic demand.

Peloton reported its smallest quarterly gain in subscriber growth since it became a public company two years ago, and said fewer people are joining its online workouts.

