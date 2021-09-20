September 20, 2021
Jim Cramer: September Is a 'Treacherous Month'
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Monday - Pfizer, Netflix, Li Auto, AstraZeneca

Stocks moving in premarket trading Monday include Pfizer, Netflix, Li Auto, AstraZeneca and Bank of America.
Author:

Wall Street futures slumped lower Monday amid the steepest premarket declines of the year. 

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Monday.

1. Pfizer PFE | Down 1.4%

Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report and BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Report said Monday their Covid vaccine was safe for children of ages 5 to 11. The two companies said the vaccine was safe and well-tolerated and produced a robust  neutralizing antibody response against the coronavirus. The results were part of a late stage clinical trial. Shares of Pfizer fell 1.4% and U.S.-listed shares of BioNTech dropped 4.4% as part of a broader selloff in the market.

2. Bank of America | Down 3%

Shares of bank stocks slipped amid a decline in bond yields on slowdown fears. Investors flocked to Treasurys for safety as the stock market is set for its biggest selloff in months. Shares of Bank of America  (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report and JPMorgan Chase  (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report each traded 3% lower. Goldman Sachs  (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Report dropped 2.8%.

3. Li Auto LI | Down 5.8%

U.S.-listed shares of Li Auto  (LI) - Get Li Auto Report fell after the company revised lower its outlook for third-quarter vehicle deliveries due to Covid-19 hampering chip production in Malaysia.

4. Netflix NFLX | Down 0.7%

Streaming giant Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report won honors at the Emmy awards on Sunday night for the dramatic portrayal of the British royal family in "The Crown." The shares were down 1.2%, reflecting a broader selloff in the market.

5. AstraZeneca AZN | Up 1.1%

U.S. listed shares of AstraZeneca  (AZN) - Get Astrazeneca PLC Sponsored ADR Report were higher before the bell. The U.K. pharmaceutical giant said Monday that its breast cancer drug, Enhertu, showed positive results in a Phase 3 trial.

