Premarket Movers Monday - Nuance, Alibaba, Uber

Stock futures slipped Monday, signaling a muted opening for major indexes ahead of a slew of corporate earnings and economic data.

Dow Futures Ease Ahead of Bank Earnings, Inflation Data and Bond Sales

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1. Nuance Communications NUAN | Up 23%

Nuance Communications (NUAN) - Get Report shares were higher after Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report agreed to buy the speech-recognition-software company for $56 a share, or $16 billion.

The deal is Microsoft's second-largest acquisition since its $27 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016.

2. Alibaba BABA | Up 6.1%

Shares of Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report rose even after the tech giant was fined a record $2.8 billion by Chinese regulators in an antitrust crackdown. Alibaba Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said he didn't expect any material impact from the penalty.

3. Uber UBER | Up 3.4%

Uber (UBER) - Get Report stock traded higher after the ride-hailing service posted record gross bookings in the month of March. Uber also said it expected to turn a profit before the end of the year.

Uber said its ride-hailing business posted its best month since March last year, with an annualized run rate of $30 billion, while its delivery business crossed a $52 billion annualized run rate in March, a 150% increase from the year-earlier period.

4. Signet Jewelers SIG | Up 3.1%

Shares of Signet Jewelers (SIG) - Get Report rose advanced after the jewelry retailer raised its revenue guidance for the first quarter to between $1.57 billion and $1.6 billion from its previous estimate of $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion.

For the full year Signet expects to clock revenue between $6 billion and $6.14 billion, higher than the $5.85 billion to $6 billion estimated earlier.

Both revised estimates exceeded Wall Street expectations.

5. Aphria APHA | Down 8.2%

Shares of Aphria (APHA) - Get Report fell after the cannabis company reported a wider-than-expected fiscal-third-quarter loss and lower-than-expected revenue, citing reduced demand resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

For the quarter ended Feb. 28, the company swung to a net loss of C$366.8 million (US$292.7 million), or C$1.14 a share, from net income of C$5 million, or C$0.02 a share,, in the year-ago period.