Premarket Movers Monday - Lucid, Nvidia, Coinbase

Stock futures were mixed as the country's top infectious-disease expert said the Covid omicron variant might prompt milder-than-forecast disease.

Stock futures traded mixed Monday after Anthony Fauci, the immunologist who runs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, indicated that preliminary data about the omicron variant and the extent of coronavirus illness were encouraging.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Monday's trading session.

1. Lucid Motors LCID | Down 17%

Shares of Lucid Motors (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report fell after the luxury-electric-car maker said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission linked to a probe into its July merger with Churchill Capital.

2. Nvidia NVDA | Down 4%

Shares of chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report traded 4% lower after the Federal Trade Commission last week challenged its $40 billion takeover of U.K. chip-design company Arm, citing what it said might become anticompetitive behavior.

FTC said the combined firm would have the power to stifle competition and outbid rivals that operate data centers and driver-assistance systems in cars.

3. Coinbase COIN | Down 4.1%

Shares of Coinbase (COIN) dropped after the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange was hurt by the rout in bitcoin and other crypto prices last week.

4. Alibaba BABA | Up 1.3%

U.S. listed shares of Alibaba (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Report edged higher after the Chinese retail giant announced a restructuring of its e-commerce teams and appointed a new chief financial officer amid regulatory scrutiny.

5. Electronic Arts EA | Up 1.7%

Shares of Electronic Arts (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report advanced premarket after analysts at Citi upgraded the videogame stock to buy from neutral.