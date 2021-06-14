TheStreet home
Premarket Movers Monday - Lordstown, Novavax, Riot Blockchain

Stocks moving in premarket trading Monday include Lordstown Motors, Novavax, Riot Blockchain, Ferrari and Corsair Gaming.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures were mixed Monday as investors prepared for an important Federal Reserve meeting.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday:

1. Lordstown Motors | Down 15%

Lordstown Motors  (RIDE) - Get Report was falling after the electric-truck maker said Chief Executive Steve Burns would step down following an independent investigation into allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research that called the company a "mirage." Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez will also step down.

2. Novavax | Up 9.6%

Novavax  (NVAX) - Get Report surged after the biotech said that its NVX-CoV2373 coronavirus vaccine candidate passed a 90% efficacy rate in late-stage trials and that it planned to seek regulatory clearance in coming months. Its efficacy rate against "predominantly circulating" variants, Novavax said, was around 93%.

3. Riot Blockchain | Up 7.6%

Riot Blockchain  (RIOT) - Get Report, Coinbase Global  (COIN)  and other cryptocurrency-focused stocks traded higher. The price of Bitcoin jumped after Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report CEO Elon Musk said the electric-vehicle producer would allow transactions in the cryptocurrency once it is more cleanly mined.

4. Ferrari | Down 3.5%

Ferrari  (RACE) - Get Report slipped after Goldman Sachs downgraded the sports-car icon to sell from buy with a $207 price target. Analyst George Galliers said that Ferrari wouldn't benefit significantly from a sequential improvement in global production over the next 12 to 18 months as semiconductor shortages ease, according to the Fly.

5. Corsair Gaming | Up 24%

Corsair Gaming  (CRSR) - Get Report surged after the company received significant attention on the Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum. The designer of PC- or console-based gaming and esports hardware for enthusiasts began trading publicly in September.


