Premarket Movers Monday - Kansas City Southern, Tesla, GameStop

Stock futures traded mixed Monday but the Nasdaq looked poised to trade higher as Treasury yields pulled back.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday

1. Kansas City Southern KSU | Up 16%

Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU) - Get Report jumped after railway group Canadian Pacific agreed to buy the railroad operator for $28.9 billion in a cash-and-shares deal including debt.

The largest takeover deal this year will create the first comprehensive US-Mexico-Canada railroad.

2. Tesla TSLA | Up 3.8%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report were higher after ARK Invest's Cathie Wood said she expected the EV maker's stock to hit $3,000 by 2025, more than four times its current price of $655.

At that price the company would be valued at almost $3 trillion, based on the number of shares outstanding.

Ark sees a 50% chance of Tesla achieving fully autonomous driving within five years, which could allow the company to scale its planned robotaxi service quickly, according to a Friday note on ARK's website.

3. GameStop GME | Down 0.6%

Shares of GameStop (GME) - Get Report eased a day before the videogame retailer reports earnings.

TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer said GameStop earnings would be a judgment day.

"Will Ryan Cohen try to create game palaces where they do worldwide tournaments, perhaps paid with bitcoin? Cramer asked. "Second, will GameStop become the knowledge base of crypto? And sell you the Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report cards or Ethereum. They need to become the game part of the PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report wallet."

4. Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.A | Up 7.1%

Shares of the movie producer and distributor Lions Gate (LGF.A) - Get Report rose as cinema chains reopen after a year of pandemic-related closures.

5. Splunk SPLK | Up 3.5%

Shares of Splunk (SPLK) - Get Report rose after Barron's reported that the company's annual recurring revenue, a non-GAAP metric popular with cloud businesses, is expected to rise by 40% for years to come, topping $5 billion in fiscal 2025.