Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Why This Technical Analyst Says October Trading Isn't Haunting Stocks
Why This Technical Analyst Says October Trading Isn't Haunting Stocks
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Monday - Harley-Davidson, Plug Power, Tesla

Stocks moving in premarket trading include Tesla, Plus Power, AMC Entertainment, Harley Davidson and Novavax.
Author:

U.S. equity futures were higher Monday following on from the best monthly gain for the S&P 500 in nearly a year. Earnings optimism continues to offset concern about a near-term tapering move from the Federal Reserve.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell on Monday.

1. Tesla TSLA | Up 1.5%

Shares of Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rose Monday. Ganfeng Lithium said it has signed a contract to supply the electric-car maker with battery products from 2022 to 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported.

2. Novavax NVAX | Up 6.5%

Shares of Novavax  (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report jumped after the company said it had completed its rolling submission to Canada’s health regulator to authorize its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

TheStreet Recommends

"Novavax continues to deliver regulatory filings that we expect will bring the first protein-based Covid-19 vaccine based on Phase 3 data to the world," President and Chief Executive Stanley C. Erck said in a statement. 

3. Harley-Davidson HOG | Up 8.1%

Shares of Harley-Davidson  (HOG) - Get Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Report advanced after the European Union dropped tariffs against the iconic motorcycle maker. The levies were linked to a years-long dispute with the U.S. over steel and aluminum imports.

4. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 1.8%

Shares of AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report traded higher after the theater chain said ticket-admission revenue from its cinemas in the U.S. was the highest of any month since February 2020.

5. Plug Power PLUG | Up 3.9%

Shares of Plug Power  (PLUG) - Get Plug Power Inc. Report rose. The hydrogen and fuel cell technology maker benefited as world leaders addressed the issue of climate change at COP26 in Glasgow.

Barclays CEO Staley Involved in Dispute with KKR
MARKETS

Barclays CEO Jes Staley Steps Down After Probe Into Ties With Jeffery Epstein

Crowdstrike Lead
INVESTING

CrowdStrike Stock Down; BTIG Sees Slower Growth, Rivals Rising

phone shop scams holiday sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

What to Buy in November

SOFR
Sponsored Story

The Shift From Eurodollar to SOFR: Everything You Need To Know

NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Stock Market Live: Dow Back On Record Watch As Earnings Drive Optimism Ahead of Fed Meeting

A Xpeng P7 all-electric saloon. Photo: Xpeng
INVESTING

Xpeng October China Sales Surge, Suggesting More EV Sales Momentum

Harley-Davidson Will Reveal an Astounding Number of New Motorcycles Over Next 5 Years
MARKETS

Harley-Davidson Stock Soars After EU Drops Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

Amazon Developing Language Translation for AWS
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Amazon’s AWS Unit Looking to Delve Deeper Into Crypto and Digital