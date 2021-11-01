Premarket Movers Monday - Harley-Davidson, Plug Power, Tesla

U.S. equity futures were higher Monday following on from the best monthly gain for the S&P 500 in nearly a year. Earnings optimism continues to offset concern about a near-term tapering move from the Federal Reserve.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell on Monday.

1. Tesla TSLA | Up 1.5%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rose Monday. Ganfeng Lithium said it has signed a contract to supply the electric-car maker with battery products from 2022 to 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported.

2. Novavax NVAX | Up 6.5%

Shares of Novavax (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report jumped after the company said it had completed its rolling submission to Canada’s health regulator to authorize its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

"Novavax continues to deliver regulatory filings that we expect will bring the first protein-based Covid-19 vaccine based on Phase 3 data to the world," President and Chief Executive Stanley C. Erck said in a statement.

3. Harley-Davidson HOG | Up 8.1%

Shares of Harley-Davidson (HOG) - Get Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Report advanced after the European Union dropped tariffs against the iconic motorcycle maker. The levies were linked to a years-long dispute with the U.S. over steel and aluminum imports.

4. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 1.8%

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report traded higher after the theater chain said ticket-admission revenue from its cinemas in the U.S. was the highest of any month since February 2020.

5. Plug Power PLUG | Up 3.9%

Shares of Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Plug Power Inc. Report rose. The hydrogen and fuel cell technology maker benefited as world leaders addressed the issue of climate change at COP26 in Glasgow.