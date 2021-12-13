Premarket Movers Monday - Harley-Davidson, Peloton, Apple

Stock futures rose Monday as investors prepped for the midweek central bank meeting. Cases of the Covid omicron variant are rising.

Stock futures edged higher Monday ahead of a crucial week that includes an all important update from the Federal Reserve on the pace of the taper.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Mondays session.

1. Peloton PTON | Up 2.3%

Shares of Peloton (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report advanced after the fitness company released a follow-up parody ad regarding its internet-connected exercise bikes.

2. Novavax NVAX | Up 3.3%

Shares of Novavax (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report were higher after the drugmaker filed for emergency use authorization of its Covid vaccine in the United Arab Emirates.

Novavax submitted a regulatory filing to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

3. Harley Davidson HOG | Up 13%

Shares of Harley-Davidson (HOG) - Get Harley-Davidson, Inc. Report jumped after the motorcycle maker said it was taking its electric-vehicle division public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

4. Arena Pharmaceuticals ARNA | Up 86%

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) - Get Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report soared after Pfizer agreed to buy the biopharma company for $6.7 billion. The Park City, Utah, company is developing drugs for gastroenterology, dermatology and cardiology.

5. Apple AAPL | Up 1.2%

Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report edged higher after analysts at JPMorgan raised their price target on the stock to $210 a share and maintained it as a top pick for 2022.