Premarket Movers Monday - GameStop, Athene, Adaptive Biotech

Stock futures fell Monday, with Nasdaq futures sharply lower as investors continued to question lofty valuations of high-flying tech stocks.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1. GameStop GME | Up 11%

Shares of GameStop (GME) - Get Report jumped after Bloomberg reported that the videogame retailer would ask Chewy.com (CHWY) - Get Report Founder Ryan Cohen to lead its e-commerce strategy.

Cohen will lead the group's shift towards e-commerce and online sales, a move that follows the announcement last month that Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell would step down.

2. Athene Holding ATH | Up 15%

Shares of Athene (ATH) - Get Report rose after the retirement services company said it would be acquired by private-equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO) - Get Report. The deal values Athene at about $11 billion.

3. Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT | Up 9.2%

Shares of Adaptive Biotech (ADPT) - Get Report rose after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late on Friday approved for emergency use its T-cell-based test that detects recent or prior COVID-19 infection.

4. AerCap Holdings AER | Up 11%

Shares of AerCap Holdings (AER) - Get Report jumped after a report by The Wall Street Journal suggested that General Electric (GE) - Get Report would combine its jet-leasing business with the Irish company, a deal valued at $30 billion.

5. General Electric GE | Up 2.6%

Shares of General Electric (GE) - Get Report rose after it was reported that the industrial giant was close to an agreement to combine its jet-leasing business with Ireland’s AerCap (AER) - Get Report in a deal valued at more than $30 billion.

An announcement is expected Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

6. XPeng XPEV | Up 4.1%

U.S.-listed shares of XPeng (XPEV) - Get Report were higher after the Chinese maker of electric cars narrowed its fourth-quarter loss from the year-earlier period.