Premarket Movers Monday - Carnival, Tesla, Airbnb, Pfizer

U.S. stock futures on Monday were mixed, with gains driven largely by oil and energy stocks, as investors look to navigate a potentially tricky week on Wall Street.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Monday.

1. Carnival CCL | Up 1.6%

Shares of Carnival (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report were rising after the cruise operator set sail from the Port of Los Angeles on Friday afternoon for the first time since last year.

2. Tesla TSLA | Down 0.4%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report edged lower. The electric vehicle major said it will hold its 2021 annual meeting from its gigafactory in Austin on Oct. 7.

The meeting, to be held virtually, will feature live audio webcasts. Holders will have the option to submit votes and written comments and questions on meeting-agenda items.

3. Airbnb ABNB | Up 0.4%

Shares of Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb Report were higher after analysts at JPMorgan initiated coverage of the home-rental company's stock with a neutral rating and price target of $170 a share, 3.5% higher than Friday's closing price.

4. Pfizer PFE | Up 0.2%

Shares of Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report and partner BioNTech (BNTX) - Get BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Report were rising Monday after the New York health-care giant said it was starting a Phase 2/3 trial of its Covid oral antiviral candidate. The drug is designed to treat adults living in households who've been exposed to someone who has tested positive for and has symptoms of the coronavirus.

The drug candidate is co-administered with a low dose of ritonavir to prevent infection.

5. Occidental Petroleum OXY | Up 2.9%

Shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report rose as crude prices reached their highest level in nearly three years amid a supply crunch.